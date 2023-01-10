JNUEE Result 2022 (OUT): Check JNU PhD Scorecard at jnuexams.nta.ac.in

JNUEE Result 2022 (OUT): As per the recent updates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) result 2022 today - January 10. Candidates can check their JNUEE PhD result 2022 at jnuexams.nta.ac.in. They will have to use their application number, date of birth and captcha code in the login window to check JNUEE PhD result 2022.

The official notice states - “Applicants of JNUEE can apply for maximum of three field of studies of their choice for the same level of programme. Accordingly, 22,818 applications were received from 13,705 applicants for PhD programmes offered by JNU.” The JNUEE for admission to PhD programmes was held by the NTA from December 7 to 10, 2022.

How To Download JNUEE PhD Result 2022?

A total of 8,856 candidates appeared for the JNUEE PhD Entrance Exam and 173 candidates appeared from the PwD Category. They can check their JNUEE PhD result 2022 by following the steps provided below -

1st Step - Go to the official website - jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the JNUEE PhD result download link.

3rd Step - A new page will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Enter application number, date of birth and captcha code.

5th Step - The JNUEE Ph.D result will be displayed on the screen.

6th Step - Download the same for future reference.

Earlier, NTA released the provisional answer key of JNUEE PhD on December 18, 2022. Candidates were allowed to raise their objections in the provisional answer key till December 20, 2022. Based on those objections, NTA and JNU have released the result for PhD Admissions 2022.

Also, candidates who have cleared the JNUEE PhD Entrance Exam have to appear for the Viva Voce round. Admissions are handled at the level of the University (JNU) for all PhD programmes offered by them. NTA will have no role in the selection process - transfer/cancellation/ conversion of seats etc.

