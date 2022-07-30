JNVST Admission 2022: NVS Releases Registration Form To Fill Vacant Seats, Apply Till 18 Aug at navodaya.gov.in

JNVST Class 11th Admission 2022: Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya has released the application form for JNVST class 11th admission against the vacant seats. Students can apply for JNVST 11th admission in online mode at the official website - navodaya.gov.in. The last date to fill up the application form is 18th August 2022. The registration window for NVS class 11th admission has been made available for the students who have cleared CBSE Class 10 exam, state board and other recognized board.

The official notification states, “Admission of students will be made against available vacancies in Class-XI on the basis of marks secured by students in Class-X Board Exam during academic session 2021-22.” While education in the schools is free including boarding and lodging, uniform and textbooks, a sum of Rs 600 per month is collected only from the students of Classes 9 to 12 towards Vidyalaya Vikas Nidhi.

Who are eligible to apply for JNVST Class 11th Admission 2022?

Only those students whose date of birth is between 1st June 2005, to 31st May 2007, (both days inclusive) are eligible. This is applicable to all categories including those belonging to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. The students must have passed Class 10 from a recognised school affiliated to CBSE or any other state education/ other recognized board of the state where the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya is located during the academic session 2021-22.

Selection of students for JNV Class 11 Admission 2022

As per the updates, the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti will be releasing district-wise merit lists to fill up the vacant seats. After selecting students against the vacancies in the JNV of the district, a common merit list will be prepared at state level. If the selected student do not join even after making all efforts, vacant seats will be filled only from the State level merit list.

Wherever grades are allotted to students by the State Board, NVS will collect marks from the State Board concerned for drawing merit lists.

The selected students will be informed by the Principal of the concerned JNV by SMS or speed post.

