    CBSE 10th, 12th Compartmental Exam 2022: Important Notification Released by Board For Students, Check at cbse.gov.in

    CBSE 10th, 12th Compartmental Exam 2022: CBSE Board has released an important notification for all the students who have been placed in the compartmental grade in the CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022. Check out the latest update on CBSE Compartmental Exam 2022 Application Process and Deadline at cbse.gov.in.

    Updated: Jul 30, 2022 07:21 IST
    CBSE 10th, 12th Compartmental Exam 2022
    CBSE 10th, 12th Compartmental Exam 2022

    CBSE 10th, 12th Compartmental Exam 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released an important notification about the CBSE Compartmental Exam 2022. The Notice which has been published on the official website - cbse.gov.in talks about the application deadline for CBSE 10th, 12th Compartmental Exam 2022. Candidates who have been placed in then compartment list have been given time until 30th July 2022 - today, to complete fill their application forms to participate in the CBSE 10th, 12th Compartmental Exam 2022.

    Schools to Submit List of Applicants for Regular Students

    With the CBSE Compartmental Exam 2022 application process ending on Saturday, schools have been directed to facilitate the registration process for regular students. After completion of the application process, candidates will be required to submit a list of candidates placed in the Compartment and only those whose names have been submitted will be allowed to appear for Compartment Examination 2022. The list of candidates who are to appear for Compartmental Exam needs to be submitted by the schools through online LOC form. The direct link for submission of list by schools is given below:

    CBSE Compartment Examination - School Submission Link

    Private Candidates to Apply Directly via CBSE Portal

    On the other hand, the official notice released by CBSE also talks about the procedure that has to be followed by private candidates to complete application process for CBSE Compartmental Exam 2022. Such candidates have been given an option to apply for CBSE 10th, 12th Compartmental Exam 2022 online by visiting the official website and filling in the forms online on cbse.gov.in. To make the process of applying for compartmental exam easier, a direct link for the same is also placed below

    CBSE Compartment Examination 2022 Private Candidates Registration Link

    CBSE Compartmental Exam 2022 - Application Fee

    Along with sharing details about the compartmental exam application process, the notice also talks about the application fee that has to be paid by the candidates for the upcoming exam. Private candidates will be required to submit the application fee for CBSE 10th, 12th Compartmental Exam 2022 without any late fee by today - 30th July 2022. Such candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 300/- if their exam centre falls within India and Rs 2000/- if the centre falls outside India. Candidates should note that post 30th July, candidates will be allowed submit CBSE Compartmental Exam 2022 application forms with late fee until 8th August 2022. The late fee which be charged from students during this period would be Rs 2000/-.

    Also Read: CBSE Board Exam 2023: From Single Exam to Changes in Marks Weightage, Know Key Changes Here

