JNVST Admission 2026: Class 6th Registration Ends Today; Apply at navodaya.gov.in

JNVST is the entrance test for Class 6 admission in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas for the 2026–27 session. Today, July 29, is the last date to fill out the application form. Eligible students or their parents/guardians must visit the official websites at navodaya.gov.in or cbseitms.rcil.gov.in/nvs to apply.

The exam will be held in two phases. The first phase is likely on December 13, 2025, and the second phase on April 11, 2026. Both exams will start at 11:30 AM.

The results of JNVST 2026 are expected to be declared by March 2026 for Summer-bound JNVs and by May 2026 for Winter-bound JNVs.

Students and parents are advised to carefully read the official notification for details such as who can apply, what the exam pattern is, and other important information.

Click here: JAWAHAR NAVODAYA VIDYALAYA Selection Test-2026 Prospectus