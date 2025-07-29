JNVST Admission 2026: Class 6th Registration Ends Today; Apply at navodaya.gov.in

JNVST is the entrance test for Class 6 admission in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas for the 2026–27 session. Today, July 29, is the last date to fill out the application form. Eligible students or their parents/guardians must visit the official websites at navodaya.gov.in or cbseitms.rcil.gov.in/nvs to apply.
The exam will be held in two phases. The first phase is likely on December 13, 2025, and the second phase on April 11, 2026. Both exams will start at 11:30 AM.
The results of JNVST 2026 are expected to be declared by March 2026 for Summer-bound JNVs and by May 2026 for Winter-bound JNVs.
Students and parents are advised to carefully read the official notification for details such as who can apply, what the exam pattern is, and other important information.
Click here: JAWAHAR NAVODAYA VIDYALAYA Selection Test-2026 Prospectus
How to Register for JNVST Class 6 Admission 2026?
To register for the JNVST Class 6 admission 2026, follow the simple steps below:
-
Go to the official website: Visit the official website at navodaya.gov.in.
-
Click on the registration link: Find and click on the link that says “JNVST Class VI Registration 2026.”
-
Fill in the details: Enter the student’s information like name, address, and school details.
-
Upload documents: Add the necessary documents such as a photo and certificate.
-
Check everything: Carefully look at all the details before submitting.
-
Submit and download: Click on the submit button and download the completed form.
-
Print the form: Take a printout of the form and keep it safe for future use.
Direct Link: JNVST Class 6 Admission 2026 Direct Link
Documents Required for JNVST Class 6 Admission 2026
Before starting the JNVST Class 6 registration for 2026, make sure you have the following documents ready in soft copy (JPG format, between 10 KB to 100 KB). These documents will be needed while filling the online form:
-
Student’s Photograph
-
Signature of the Student
-
Signature of the Parent
-
Aadhaar Card or Residence Certificate
