JoSAA 2022 Round 6 Cutoff Released: Check Opening and Closing Rank Here

JoSAA 2022 Round 6 Cutoff: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority has released the JoSAA 2022 Round 6 seat allotment results online. The seat allotment results were announced on October 16, 2022. Along with the Seat Allotment results, JoSAA 2022 Cutoff has also been released for the Admissions under Round 6 Counselling.

The JoSAA 2022 Round 6 Cutoff is the opening and closing ranks for General, EWS, OBC-NCL, SC, ST PwD Seats for the various Engineering programmes offered in the participating IITs, NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs. Candidates who applied for the counselling process can check the opening and closing ranks through the link available here.

JoSAA 2022 Round 6 Cutoff - Direct Link

Admissions to the various participating institutions are conducted based on the cutoff list prepared by each institution. Those who are eligible for admission as per the cutoff list released can visit the allotted colleges and complete the further admission procedure.

How to check the JoSAa 2022 Round 6 Cutoff Ranks

The JoSAA 2022 Round 6 Cutoff ranks are available on the official website. To check the ranks candidates can visit the official website and select the options from the drop-down box available in the cutoff link. Check the steps given here to get the JoSAA 2022 Round 6 Cutoff.

Step 1: Visit the JoSAA 2022 official website

Step 2: Click on the JoSAA cutoff link

Step 3: Select the Round, Institute Type, Institute Name, Academic Programme, Seat Type/ Category through the options provided

Step 4: The List of Opening and Closing Ranks for the institution and category will be displayed

Details given in the JoSAA round 6 Cutoff list

The JoSAA 2022 Round 6 Cutoff list will contain the following details

Institution Name

Course

Quota

Seat Type

Gender

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

