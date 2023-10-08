Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023 Post Seat Allotment Dates Out For Round 2, Check Schedule Here

Karnataka NEET PG 2023 Round 2 Post-Seat Allotment Process: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released the post-seat allotment schedule for round 2 of Karnataka NEET PG counselling 2023 in online mode. Candidates can check and download the complete schedule from the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

As per the given schedule, candidates can download the challan by October 10, 2023, till 8 pm. The last date to make the payment of the fee is October 11, 2023 (during banking hours). The deposition of the original documents by the clause Y candidates at the KEA Bangalore from October 10 to 11, 2023 (from 10.30 am to 2.30 pm).

As per the official notice, not reporting to the allotted colleges should not be presumed by the candidates that they have surrendered the seat to KEA. This is tantamount to blocking of seat and it attracts a penalty, further government shall initiate legal action in accordance with the law against those candidates who fail to take admission to the college allotted in round 1 or round 2. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website of KEA twice a day to get the latest updates.

KEA NEET PG Round 2 Post Seat Allotment Schedule 2023

Candidates can check the dates related to the post-seat allotment process of the Karnataka NEET PG 2023 counselling round 2

Events Dates Last date to download the challan October 10, 2023, (upto 8 pm) Last date for payment of fees October 11, 2023 (banking hours) Deposition of original documents by clause-Y candidates at KEA Bangalore October 10 to 11, 2023, (from 10.30 am to 2.30 pm) Last date for reporting at the allotted medical/dental college against seat allotted in 2nd round October 12, 2023 (till 5.30 pm)

