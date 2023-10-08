AIIMS Final MBBS Exam 2023 Schedule Released, Check Dates Here

AIIMS Final MBBS Exam 2023: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has released the datesheet of the final MBBS exam dates 2023 in online mode. As per the given schedule, the institute will be conducting the AIIMS final MBBS professional exams from December 1, 2023. Candidates who are appearing for the AIIMS MBBS exams 2023 can check the complete schedule from the official website - aiimsexams.ac.in.

According to the exam dates, the examination authority will start the AIIMS final MBBS professional exam with Pediatrics subject on December 1, 2023, from 2 to 5 pm. The practical exams will be start from December 16, 2023. Candidates are advised to submit their examination fees before the last date of registration and take a printout of the admit card from the website.

AIIMS Final MBBS Datesheet - Direct Link (Click Here)

AIIMS Final MBBS Exam Schedule 2023

Candidates can check the dates related to the AIIMS final MBBS professional theory exam 2023 schedule in the table below:

Subjects Dates Pediatrics December 1, 2023 Community Medicine paper 1 December 4, 2023 Community Medicine paper 2 December 5, 2023 Medicine December 7, 2023 Medicine (Medicine, Dermatology, Psychiatry) December 8, 2023 Obstetrics & Gynecology December 11, 2023 Surgery (Surgery, Orthopedics) December 13, 2023 Surgery (Surgery, Ophthalmology, ENT) December 14, 2023

How to download the AIIMS Final MBBS Exam 2023 datesheet online?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to download the AIIMS Final MBBS exam 2023 datesheet from the official website.

Step 1: Visit the official website - aiimsexams.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the students tab available on the homepage

Step 3: Now, click on the datesheet given under the general links given

Step 4: The AIIMS Final MBBS professional exam 2023 datesheet will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Go through the exam dates and download it for future use

