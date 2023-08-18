Kashmir University 1st semester 2022 Result Announced at egov.uok.edu.in, get direct link here

Kashmir University Result: The University of Kashmir has announced the BG 1st semester result for the exam held in December 2022. Students can check their Kashmir University result online at the official website: egov.uok.edu.in/results. To download the marksheet, they have to use their roll number or name or registration number in the login window.

In case of any discrepancies or grievances regarding the Kashmir University results, students can contact the university’s examination department or the concerned authority for further clarification and assistance.

How to check Kashmir University 1st semester Result 2022?

Students can download their provisional result online at the official website. They will get their original marksheet from their respective college. Check the steps below to know how to download Kashmir University BG semester result:

Step 1: Go to the official website: https://egov.uok.edu.in/results/

Step 2: On the homepage, result link will appear on the screen

Step 3: Click on BG. 1st Semester Examination Batch 2022 (NEP) held in December, 2022

Step 4: A new page will appear on the screen

Step 5: Enter roll number or name or registration number

Step 6: The marksheet will appear on the screen

What details will be mentioned on Kashmir University 1st semester Result?

As per the information available, it is expected that the following details will be provided on the result marksheet of UOK 1st semester:

Name of the students

Name of father

Roll number

Registration number

Name of college

Name of the university

Subjects

Total marks secured

CGPA

Jammu and Kashmir UG Admission 2023 First Merit List Released

Jammu and Kashmir Higher Education Department has released the first CSAS merit list for its UG courses today in online mode. Those who have registered for admission into undergraduate BA, B.Sc, B.Com, BBA, and other courses can check the seat allocation list at jkadmission.samarth.ac.in. The JK UG admissions 2023 round 1 merit list has been released for the CUET/ Non-CUET candidates of the Government Degree College (GDC) Kupwara.

Also Read: Jammu and Kashmir UG Admission 2023 First Merit List Out, Check Documents Required for Physical Verification Here