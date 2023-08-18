Jammu and Kashmir UG Admission 2023 First Merit List Out, Check Documents Required for Physical Verification Here

JK UG Admission 2023: Jammu and Kashmir (UT) Higher Education Department has released the first CSAS merit list for its UG courses today: August 18, 2023, in online mode. Those who have registered for admission into undergraduate BA, B.Sc, B.Com, BBA, and other courses can check and download the seat allocation list through the official website - jkadmission.samarth.ac.in.

The JK UG admissions 2023 round 1 merit list has been released for the CUET/ Non-CUET candidates of the Government Degree College (GDC) Kupwara. As per the recent updates, the authority has also released a checklist of the documents required for the physical verification of the selected candidates. As per the given schedule, candidates can accept their allocated seats by August 18, 2023 (before 7 pm).

Candidates are also required to make the payment of the admission fee and complete the document verification from August 19 (from 10 am) to August 22, 2023. The fee payment facility for the admission fee is available till August 24, 2023 (3 pm).

Merit List for CUET candidates - Direct Link (Click Here) Merit List for Non-CUET candidates of GDC Kupwara - Direct Link (Click Here)

Check the JK UG admission 2023 schedule pdf here

Documents required for the JK UG admissions 2023 physical verification process

Shortlisted candidates need to submit the below-given documents at the time of the physical verification in their allotted institute or college. They are advised to keep the self-attested Xerox copies of the valid documents with them.

4 passport-size photographs Marks card of class 12th and 10th Original provisional certificate Domicile/ permanent resident certificate Proof of father’s occupation in case of Not a Domicile of J&K Achievement certificates NSS-BSG/NCC/SPORTS/ECA (if any) Category certificate, if applicable SC/ST/OSC/EWS/RBA/PSP Defence personnel certificate (if any) Single girl category certificate (if required) Kashmiri Migrant (KM) certificate PwD certificate Conduct certificate Migration certificate Eligibility form to be filled at the college for candidates other than the JK board

