KCET Toppers List 2022: Apoorv Tops Engineering, Check Karnataka CET Pharmacy and Agriculture Stream Toppers Here

KCET Toppers List 2022: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) toppers list 2022 along with the announcement of the result. This year, Apoorv Tandon has bagged the top position in the engineering stream with 98.61%. Arjun Ravisankar tops KCET agriculture exam in KCET. This year, a total of 2,16,559 candidates applied out of which 2,10,829 appeared for the test.

A total of 1,71,656 candidates have qualified for engineering, 1,74,568 candidates for B Pharma and 1,39,968 for BSC (Agriculture). Candidates can check their KCET result at - kea.kar.nic.in. To check the KCET 2022, they will have to use their registration number and the first four characters of the candidate's name in the login window. Check KCET toppers list 2022 here.

KCET Toppers List 2022 - Engineering

KCET Engineering Toppers Marks secured Apoorv Tandon 98.611% Siddhartha Singh 98.334% Atmakuri Venkata Madhi 98.111% Shishir RK 97.945% Vishal Bysani 97.5% Saagar 97.5% Mahesh Kumar V 97.167% Siddarth GV 97.056% Sathvik V 96.834%

KCET Toppers List 2022 - Agriculture

Rank KCET Agriculture Toppers 1 Arjun Ravisankar 2 Sumeet S Patil 3 Sudeep YM

KCET Result 2022 Statistics

Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced the KCET 2022 result today on 30th July. The KCET result 2022 has been declared for 2,10,829 candidates. This time, a total of 2,16,559 candidates had applied for Karnataka CET. A total of 1,71,656 candidates are eligible for engineering, 1,74,568 candidates for B Pharma and 1,39,968 for BSC (Agriculture).

What After the announcement of the KCET 2022 Result?

After the release of the Karnataka CET result 2022, all the qualified candidates will now be called in for counselling rounds. Candidates who will be allotted seats in the counselling rounds will be eligible for getting admission to the state’s participating institutions for several engineering, architecture and technology courses. A total of 1,08,698 seats have been allotted for engineering out of which 60,000 are government college seats, 28,000 are COMEDK quota seats, 31,634 are management quota seats and 57,000 are supernumerary quota seats.