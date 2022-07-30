KCET Result 2022 (Declared) LIVE: KEA Karnataka UGCET Results Announced at kea.kar.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here

KCET Result 2022 (Date, Time) Live Updates: The Karnataka Examination Authority have announced the KCET UGET 2022 Results in online mode on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the Engineering and Pharmacy entrance examinations can visit the official website of the examination authority to check the results. To check the KCET 2022 Results students are required to visit the official website and enter the KCET 2022 Application Number and Password in the link provided. Students can check the KCET 2022 results through the link available on the official website - karresults.nic.in. A total of 2,16,559 candidates had applied out of which 2,10,829 candidates appeared for the test. Students will also get quick, easy and direct access to KCET Result 2022 online via the link placed below:
Check Karnataka UGET Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)
With over 2.2 lakh students appeared for the exam, the KCET 2022 Result qualified candidates will be called in to participate in the counselling process. Candidates who qualify in Karnataka UGET 2022 Result will be eligible to participate in counselling process for admission to Engineering, Pharmacy and other allied courses at the undergraduate level. Along with KCET results, KEA will announce the names of Pharmacy and Engineering toppers, cut-off scores, etc.
30 Jul 11:53 AMKCET 2022 Final Answer key Released
KEA has released the Karnataka CET 2022 final answer key on the official website - kea.kar.nic.in. Candidates can check - Biology, Mathematics, Chemistry and Physics final answer key by clicking on the link on the homepage. Get direct link to download here -
|
Subjects
|
Download Link
|
Biology
|
Mathematics
|
Chemistry
|
Physics
30 Jul 11:48 AMKCET 2022 Engineering Seats Allotment
30 Jul 11:43 AMApoorv Tandon tops KCET engineering entrance exam
In the KCET 2022 result declared, Apoorv Tandon topped the engineering category exam with 98.61%. The second rank is shared by Siddhartha Singh from Bengaluru who scored 98.33%, followed by Atmakuri Venkata Madh who scored 98.11%.
30 Jul 11:34 AMKCET 2022 Scorecard
KEA has announced the KCET result. Candidates have to visit the KEA website to download Karnataka CET results. The scorecard will look like the image provided below -
30 Jul 11:30 AMWhat after declaration of Karnataka CET 2022?
As the KCET result is declared, qualified candidates will have to appear for counselling rounds. Candidates who pass the KCET 2022 exam and counselling rounds will qualify for getting admission in the state’s participating institutions for several engineering, architecture and technology courses.
30 Jul 11:27 AMKCET Document verification process to begin on 5 August
The document verification process of KCET qualified candidates will begin from 5th August. Students will have to carry these documents for counselling -
30 Jul 11:22 AM7 grace marks awarded due to printing error in KCET 2022
This time, a total of 7 grace marks have been awarded to candidates due to printing errors, wherein 5 marks are given for Mathematics and one each for Physics and Chemistry.
30 Jul 11:16 AMKCET Result 2022 Statistics
As per media statistics, a total of 2,16,559 candidates had applied out of which 2,10,829 candidates appeared for the test. A total of 1,71,656 students are qualified in the engineering stream, 1,74,568 students for B Pharma and 1,39,968 for BSC (Agriculture).
30 Jul 11:11 AMWhat to do in case of discrepancy in the Karnataka CET 2022?
In case of any discrepancy in UGCET results 2022 like - error in qualifying exam marks, missing rank, or mistake in personal details, then such candidate shall contact the authorities immediately.
30 Jul 11:04 AMIs KCET results 2022 declared?
KEA has announced the KCET result 2022 in online mode. As per the notification, the Karnataka UGCET results was supposed to be declared at 11 AM today, 30th July. However, the results are declared a few minutes prior to the scheduled time.
30 Jul 10:57 AMKCET Result 2022: Check List of Engineering and Pharmacy colleges for KCET
The UGCET 2022 result has been announced. The entrance exams are conducted for the admissions to the undergraduate engineering and pharmacy programmes offered in the colleges in the state. Some of the engineering colleges are -
30 Jul 10:53 AMDetails Required To Check KCET Result 2022
To check the Karnataka CET result 2022, candidates will have to use their credentials in the login window. The required login credentials are -
30 Jul 10:49 AMKCET 2022 Result Declared
Karnataka Examinations Authority has declared the KEA KCET 2022 Result for the state-level entrance exam. Students can now check their results online via the official website - karresults.nic.in
30 Jul 10:35 AMKCET 2022 Counselling Schedule
After the declaration of Karnataka CET 2022 Result, the exam authority will also release the counselling schedule for the examination. The KCET Counselling 2022 schedule will be released by the exam authority soon on the official website. The exam authority will hold the counselling process to streamline and facilitate seat allotment to the students to different professional courses in accordance with the KCET 2022 Rank and score secured by the candidates.
30 Jul 10:20 AMKCET 2022 Grace Marking Scheme
Education websites and experts have suggested that the KCET 2022 candidates will be awarded a maximum of 8 grace marks. Officially, KEA - the authority in-charge of holding the exam, has neither confirmed nor denied this policy of grace marks for KCET 2022 exam
30 Jul 10:18 AMHow are KCET 2022 marks calculated?
According to the marking scheme released by the exam authority, each correct answer in the KCET 2022 Exam will earn +1 mark. On the other hand, the exam doesn’t follow any negative marking scheme and no marks would be deducted for wrong answers. Questions that are left unattempted will have zero marks.
30 Jul 08:16 AMKCET Result 2022 Official Notification
KEA has officially issued a notification confirming the result date and time for KCET 2022 Results. Check out complete details below:
30 Jul 08:14 AMKCET Result 2022 Date and Time Confirmed
Check out the video guide which explains the KCET 2022 Result Date and Time
29 Jul 08:07 PMKCET Result 2022: Counselling Round Details
The KCET counselling will be held in four steps - document verification and registration, choice filling and locking, allotment of seats, and reporting at allotted institutes.
29 Jul 07:47 PMHow To Check UGCET 2022 Result?
To check Karnataka CET result 2022, candidates will have to follow the steps provided below -
29 Jul 07:33 PMKCET Result 2021 Statistics
In 2021, 1,83,231 students would be able to seek admission into the engineering and technology courses on the basis of their merit. 1,52,518 candidates have qualified for the Agriculture stream. 1,52,760, 1,55,910 and 1,86,638 candidates have qualified for Veterinary, Naturopathy and Yoga and B.Pharma and Pharm.D respectively.
29 Jul 07:17 PMKCET Merit List 2022
The authorities prepare the KCET 2022 merit list on the basis of scores secured by the candidates in the entrance test. KCET merit list 2022 will be prepared by considering 50% of theory marks from class 12 CBSE and ISC results 2022. The Class 12 results will also be assessed for the KCET 2022 final score.
29 Jul 06:59 PMWhen and where to check scorecard of KCET 2022?
Candidates who appeared for the KCET 2022 exam, will be able to check and download their score card from the official KCET websites - kea.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
29 Jul 06:43 PMCan I challenge KCET Result 2022?
As per updates, candidates can challenge their Karnataka CET result 2022. They can challenge UGCET 2022 result within three days of the announcement of the result. They will have to challenge the KCET results 2022 as per the guidelines issued by the authorities.
29 Jul 06:31 PMWhat documents are required for KCET counselling 2022?
The documents required for KCET counselling are -
29 Jul 06:12 PMWhere To Check Karnataka CET result 2022?
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will announce the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) results 2022 tomorrow on 30th July in online mode. Check below the video to know where to check UGCET 2022 result -
29 Jul 05:51 PMWhat after the announcement of KCET 2022 Result?
Once the Karnataka result 2022 is declared, candidates who have qualified will be called in for counselling rounds. Candidates who pass the KCET 2022 exam and counselling rounds will qualify for getting admission in the state’s participating institutions.
29 Jul 05:33 PMAbout Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022
KEA conducts KCET entrance exam for admission to various colleges in the state for several engineering, architecture and technology courses such as BVSc and AH, B.Sc. (Hons) Agriculture, B.Sc. (Hons) Agriculture, Business Management, B.Sc. (Hons) Sericulture, B. Pharma, B.Sc (Hons) Forestry, B.Tech (Bio-Technology), Bachelor of Yoga.
29 Jul 05:14 PMKCET Scorecard 2022
Candidates qualified based on UGCET result 2022 will be eligible to participate in the counselling. Check the image of Karnataka CET scorecard below -
29 Jul 04:57 PMWhat details will be mentioned on the KCET result 2022?
As per the past year's information, the scorecard of KCET will likely to include the following details -
29 Jul 04:41 PMKCET Result Login Window
To check UGCET result 2022, candidates will have to use their credential - registration number in the login window. They can check below the image of login window below -
29 Jul 04:25 PMWhere to check KCET Result 2022?
Once announced, candidates can check Karnataka CET results in online mode on the official websites - kea.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in or on cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.
29 Jul 04:23 PMHow To Check KCET 2022 Result?
The Karnataka CET result 2022 will be announced in online mode on 30th July. Candidates will be able to check their KCET 2022 result by using the required credentials on the official website. Check below the video for more details -
29 Jul 04:17 PMKEA Karnataka UGCET Results 2022 Tomorrow
The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will announce the result for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 on 30th July. Along with KCET result, the merit list will also be released. Candidates can check the same on the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
A total of 1,08,698 seats have been allotted for engineering out of which 60,000 are government college seats, 28,000 are Comedk quota seats, 31,634 are management quota seats and 57,000 are supernumerary quota seats.