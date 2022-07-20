Kerala NEET Frisking Row: NTA forms fact-finding panel, 5 held for forcing Girl Students to Remove Innerwear

Kerala NEET Frisking Row: Even as the controversy and outrage over NEET Kollam Girl Students Frisking Controversy continues across the country, NTA and local police have sprung into action. As per the latest update, NTA - National Testing Agency has constituted a panel to look into the matter and find out the key facts. The NTA’s fact-finding panel will look into the allegations about Girl Students being made to remove their innerwear as part of the frisking being done at the Kollam Exam Centre for NEET UG 2022 exam.

NTA Appoints Fact-Finding Panel, Terms Allegations ‘Fictitious’

NTA has decided to appoint a fact-finding panel following media reports and online protests being carried out by NEET aspirants and their parents across the country. As per a PTI report, the agency has termed the allegations made by the girl student as ‘fictitious’. The news agency has quoted a senior official of NTA as saying "No complaint or representation has been received by us. On basis of claims in media reports, an immediate report was sought from the centre superintendent and observer. They have informed that no such incident took place and the complaint is fictitious and has been filed with wrong intentions."

On similar lines, the Ministry of Education has also taken a note of the incident and protests that have ensued. Responding to the NEET Kollam controversy, a senior MoE Official issued a statement saying "Further action will be taken based on the report of the fact-finding committee which will visit Kollam,"

5 Held by Kerala Police after Interrogation

Local media reports being filed from Kerala has also hinted that the local police has filed a complaint in the matter and commenced investigation. The police team had filed a case based on a complaint filed by a girl student alleging that she was asked to remove her bra before she could be permitted to appear for the eligibility test. After the preliminary investigations, the police has arrested 5 women who were deployed at the exam centre to streamline the candidates for NEET UG 2022 exam on 17th July 2022. Reports indicate that, of the 5 women arrested, 3 were worked for an agency hired by the NTA, while the other two were employees of private educational institution at Ayur in Kollam, where NEET UG 2022 Centre was located. Arrest of 5 women involved in the matter by Kerala Police comes following protests in Kollam intensified on Tuesday and turned violent.

