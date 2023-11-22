Kerala NMMS 2023 Exam Schedule Revised, Check Datesheet Here

Kerala NMMS Exam Timetable 2023: Kerala National Means-cum Merit Scholarship (NMMS) 2023 exam dates have been postponed. As per the revised schedule, the Kerala NMMS exam 2023 will now be conducted on December 11, 2023. Eligible candidates who have applied for the exams can check the revised schedule and other details here.

According to the earlier schedule, the Kerala NMMS scholarship exam was scheduled to be conducted on December 7, 2023. Students must note that the exams will be conducted from 10.00 am to 11.30 am and 1.30 pm to 3.00 pm.

Candidates can check the Kerala NMMS 2023 scholarship timetable through the link provided on the official website - nmmse.kerala.gov.in. A direct link to the revised schedule is also available here.

Kerala NMMS 2023 Revised Timetable - Click Here

Candidates can appear for the Kerala NMMS 2023 scholarship exam in the language of their choice. The exam will be conducted in English, Malayalam, Kannada and Tamil. The exam will be conducted in two parts. Past 1 of the exam will be the Mental Ability Test (MAT) which will include mental ability, Hindi and English proficiency and part 2 will be the Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) which will include Science, Maths and Social Studies

Both sections will have a total of 90 questions to be answered within one and a half hours. Students must note that the questions asked will be of class 7 and 8 level.

Kerala NMMS 2023: Exam schedule