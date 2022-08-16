KMAT 2022 Exam Date Announced for Session 2, Check Official Kerala KMAT Schedule and Notice at cee.kerala.gov.in

KMAT 2022 Exam Date Announced: Kerala KMAT 2022 Exam Schedule for Session 2 of the state-level management entrance exam has been announced. The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations, CEE Kerala has confirmed that the KMAT 2022 Session 2 Exam will be held towards end of August month i.e., around 28th August 2022. To confirm the development and share complete schedule for the Kerala Management Aptitude Test, KMAT 2022 exam, the exam authority has released an official notification on its website - cee.kerala.gov.in. Candidates can check out the Kerala Management Aptitude Test, KMAT 2022 exam schedule notice through the link provided below as well:

KMAT 2022 Exam Date Announced - Check Official Notification Here

KMAT 2022 Session 2 Exam on 28th August

The official notice released by CEE Kerala confirms that the KMAT 2022 Exam for the state-level management entrance exam will be held on 28th August 2022 - Sunday. The exam is being held to screen management aspirants for admission to MBA programmes offered by state-level institutes. Like the previous session, KMAT Session 2 Exam 2022 will also be held in a CBT or Computer-Based Test Format.

KMAT 2022 Session 2 Admit Cards Soon

While the exam schedule for KMAT 2022 Session 2 Exam has been notified, the exam authority i.e., CEE Kerala has not confirmed the release date for admit cards. KMAT 2022 Admit Cards for Session 2 Exam will be released by the exam authority soon. The official notice released by CEE Kerala notes that “The date of issue of the admit cards, to be downloaded from the official website of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, www.cee.kerala.gov.in, will be announced later.” Candidates should note that once the Kerala KMAT 2022 Admit Cards are issued, they will have to download it from the website - cee.kerala.gov.in. KMAT Session 2 Admit Card is a mandatory document which will have to be carried to the respective exam centres, along with a valid Photo ID on the day of the exam.

