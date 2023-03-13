KMAT Result 2023: Session Result Declared at cee.kerala.gov.in, Get Direct Link Here

KMAT 2023 Result: The Office of Commissioner for Entrance Exam, Kerala has announced the Kerala Management Aptitude Test 2023 Final Result. The KMAT 2023 final result has been released as a pdf document containing the names and ranks of the students who have appeared.

Candidates can check the results through the link available on the official website of CEE Kerala.

According to the Result PDF released, candidates from the general category securing 10% of the total marks (720) and above will be considered as qualified while students from SC/ST/PwD categories securing 7.5% out of 720 will be considered as qualified.

The KMAT 2023 Result is available on the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in. Candidates can also complete the KMAT 2023 Result through the direct link available here.

Steps to check KMAT 2023 Result

The KMAT 2023 Result has been released as a pdf document. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check the KMAT 2023 Result by following the steps provided here.

Step 1: Visit the CEE, Kerala 2023 official website

Step 2: Click on KMAT 2023 Candidate portal

Step 3: Click on the Result link

Step 4: Download the KMAT 2023 Result for further reference

Details Mentioned on the KMAT 2023 Result

The KMAT 2023 Result will contain the following details

Total MarksApplication Number

Roll Number

Candidate Name

Part I Marks

Part II Marks

Part III Marks

Part IV Marks

