    KMAT Result 2023: Session Result Declared at cee.kerala.gov.in, Get Direct Link Here

    CEE Kerala has released the KMAT 2023 Result. Candidates who have appeared for the Session 1 Exams can check the result through the link available here. 

    Updated: Mar 13, 2023 15:20 IST
    KMAT 2023 Session 1 Result Out
    KMAT 2023 Result: The Office of Commissioner for Entrance Exam, Kerala has announced the Kerala Management Aptitude Test 2023 Final Result. The KMAT 2023 final result has been released as a pdf document containing the names and ranks of the students who have appeared.

    Candidates can check the results through the link available on the official website of CEE Kerala. 

    According to the Result PDF released, candidates from the general category securing 10% of the total marks (720) and above will be considered as qualified while students from SC/ST/PwD categories securing 7.5% out of 720 will be considered as qualified. 

    The KMAT 2023 Result is available on the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in. Candidates can also complete the KMAT 2023 Result through the direct link available here. 

    KMAT Final Result - Click Here

    Steps to check KMAT 2023 Result

    The KMAT 2023 Result has been released as a pdf document. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check the KMAT 2023 Result by following the steps provided here.

    Step 1: Visit the CEE, Kerala 2023 official website

    Step 2: Click on KMAT 2023 Candidate portal

    Step 3: Click on the Result link

    Step 4: Download the KMAT 2023 Result for further reference

    Details Mentioned on the KMAT 2023 Result

    The KMAT 2023 Result will contain the following details

    • Total MarksApplication Number
    • Roll Number
    • Candidate Name
    • Part I Marks
    • Part II Marks
    • Part III Marks
    • Part IV Marks

