MAH CET 2023 Registration for 5 year LLB Course Begins Tomorrow, Know Eligibility Criteria Here

MAH CET 2023 Registration for 5-year BA.LLB: As per the latest updates, the State CET Cell, Maharashtra will start the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MAH CET) registrations for 5-year BA.LLB Course tomorrow i.e. March 1, 2023. Candidates who wish to pursue the 5-year course can apply for MAH CET 2023 on the official website i.e. cetcell.mahacet.org. The authorities will close the registration window for the entrance test on March 11, 2023.

The official statement reads, “LLB 5-year CET application form filling for the Academic Year 2023-24 will start from 01/03/2023 till 11/03/2023. Kindly fill the CET Application form within the scheduled period.” The authorities will conduct the MAH CET 2023 exam for a 5-year BA.LLB on April 2, 2023. Whereas, the MH CET 2023 for a 3-year LLB course will be conducted on May 1 and 3, 2023. However, these dates are tentative in nature and subject to changes.

Who is Eligible for 5-year LLB MAH CET 2023 Registration?

Candidates who have passed Class 12 or equivalent examination with at least 45% marks and 40% for reserve category candidates from a recognized board/institution are eligible to appear in the CET 2023 exam for 5-year LLB admission.

MAH CET 2023 registration for 5-Year LLB- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Apply for 5-year BA.LLB MAH CET 2023?

The authorities have started the MAH CET 2023 registrations for BA.LLB Course. Interested candidates can apply for the same till March 11, 2023. They can go through the below-mentioned steps to apply-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on MAH-LLB CET 2023 link in UG section

Step 3: Click on the New Registration link and register yourself

Step 4: Now, log in with the application no. and password

Step 5: Fill out MAH-LLB CET 2023 application form

Step 6: Upload necessary documents and pay the fee

Step 7: Preview and submit the form

