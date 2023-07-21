Maharashtra schools to remain closed on Friday and Saturday in Thane, Palghar amid red alert issued by IMD

Maharashtra Schools Closing Update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for the districts of Thane, Raigad, Pune, and Palghar for heavy to very heavy rainfall. Based on this the authorities have declared a holiday for schools on Friday and Saturday in Palghar and Thane due to the red alert.

The order to shut schools was issued by Palghar collector Govind Bodke and his Thane counterpart Ashok Shingare. Thane collector Ashok Shingare, meanwhile, asked people to stay indoors in view of the rains. Additionally, an ‘orange alert’ has been issued for Mumbai and Ratnagiri districts.

Red Alert Issued by IMD

A red alert has been issued for four districts: Thane, Raigad, Pune, and Palghar as these areas may experience very heavy rainfall till Saturday. The weather warning also prompted authorities to declare a school holiday Palghar and Thane, while deploying National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams in six districts to mitigate the impact of rain-related damages.

Schools closed in these Maharashtra districts

Other than Thane and Palghar, a total of 355 schools in Pune's hilly regions, including Ambegaon, Khed, Junnar, Bhor, Purandar, Mulshi and Maval talukas will also remain closed on Friday in view of the weather situation. As of now, none of the districts were put on red alert for Saturday, however, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Pune, and Satara remained on orange alert.

The weather situation is expected to improve in the next three to four days in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar. Mumbai's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporations said the city received an average of 27.50 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, as recorded on 8 am Friday.

Schools in Telangana Closed due to heavy rain

The education minister of Telangana, Sabitha Reddy ordered considering the state's heavy rain and as per the Chief Minister's instructions, respective govt authorities decided to declare a holiday for two days - July 20 and July 21, 2023, to all education institutions in the state.

Also Read: Schools Closed in Maharashtra's Pune Due to Heavy Rainfall, IMD Issues Red Alert