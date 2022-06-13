Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2022 Date Live: MSBSHSE Class 10 Result Likely on 15th June at mahresult.nic.in

HIGHLIGHTS Maharashtra SSC results 2022 will be available at mahresult.nic.in. The date and time for MSBSHSE 10 result will be announced soon. About 20 lakh students have registered for the Maharashtra SSC exam this year.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 Date, Maharashtra Class 10 Result Live Updates: As per the updates, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will likely to release the Maharashtra SSC result 2022 soon. As per the media reports, the MSBSHSE 10th result is expected to release on 15th June 2022. However, the officials have not confirmed the same as of now. As per the past trends, the officials will release the notice announcing the date and time of the Maharashtra SSC result 2022.

Once declared, students can check their MSBSHSE SSC result at mahresult.nic.in, mahresult.nic.in. They will be able to check the Maharashtra Board 10th results 2022 by entering the registration details in the login window. The Maharashtra SSC result will include the marks secured by the students in the subjects along with their qualifying status in the examinations.