Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2022 Date Live: MSBSHSE Class 10 Result Likely on 15th June at mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 Date, Maharashtra Class 10 Result Live Updates: As per the updates, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will likely to release the Maharashtra SSC result 2022 soon. As per the media reports, the MSBSHSE 10th result is expected to release on 15th June 2022. However, the officials have not confirmed the same as of now. As per the past trends, the officials will release the notice announcing the date and time of the Maharashtra SSC result 2022.
Once declared, students can check their MSBSHSE SSC result at mahresult.nic.in, mahresult.nic.in. They will be able to check the Maharashtra Board 10th results 2022 by entering the registration details in the login window. The Maharashtra SSC result will include the marks secured by the students in the subjects along with their qualifying status in the examinations.
13 Jun 05:12 PMWhere to check Maharashtra SSC result 2022?
The Maharashtra Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (MSHSEB) is expected to announce the Maharashtra SSC board exams result soon. After the release of class 10th result of Maharashtra, students can check it on these websites -
mahresult.nic.in
mahahsscboard.in
hscresult.mkcl.org
mahresults.org.in
13 Jun 04:26 PMMaharashtra SSC Result 2022 To Be Announced in a press conference
As per reports, it is expected that Maharashtra class 10th result 2022 will be announced in a press conference initially. Later, the Maha SSC result link will be activated. As of now, the date has not been finalised yet, students must note that the press conference is held almost every year.
13 Jun 03:15 PMHow To Download Maharashtra 10th Scorecard using seat number?
The Maharashtra SSC result 2022 is expected to be released soon on the official websites - hscresult.mkcl.org, mahresult.nic.in. The students can download the Maha SSC scorecard using seat number and mother's name. They need to enter their seat number as mentioned in the admit card in the result login window.
13 Jun 02:56 PMMaha 10th Result Login Window
To check the Maharashtra SSC result 2022, students will have to use their login credentials - seat number and mother's name. Students can check the last year's Maha class 10th login window provided below -
13 Jun 02:26 PMMaharashtra Board Grading System - Marks and Division
|
Division/Grades
|
Marks
|
Distinction
|
75% and above
|
First Division
|
60% and above
|
Second Division
|
45% to 59%
|
Pass Grade
|
35% to 44%
|
Failed
|
Below 35%
13 Jun 01:59 PMMaharashtra 10th Exam 2022
As per reports, around 20 lakh students are waiting for their Maharashtra 10th board result 2022. Therefore, once declared, students can then check their respective Class 10 board results on the official website. This year, the Maharashtra SSC exam 2022 was held from 15th March to 4th April 2022.
13 Jun 01:42 PMWhat are the login credentials required To check Maharashtra SSC Result 2022?
To check the MBSBHSE class 10th result for the students will have to visit the official website. Further, they need to login by using the below-mentioned credentials -
13 Jun 01:12 PMTentative Date of Maharashtra Class 10 Results 2022
As per the local media reports, the Maharashtra SSC results 2022 is expected to be announced on 15th June 2022. However, the final confirmation on the MSBSHSE 10th result date and time is still awaited from the officials.
13 Jun 12:41 PMMaharashtra SSC Result 2022 Date likely to be announced by Varsha Gaikwad
Maharashtra class 10th result 2022 date is expected to be announced by Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad. She might tweet the date and time as per past year's trends. Although, there is no official confirmation on the same.
13 Jun 12:11 PMMSBSHSE Class 10th Result To be Release at mahresult.nic.in
The Maharashtra class 10th result will be announced on the official websites, once it has been released. Students will be able to check Maha 12th result on the official website - mahresult.nic.in. Check the image of the official website below -
13 Jun 11:41 AMHow To Check Maharashtra SSC Result 2022?
Maharashtra Board class 10 exam result will be available on the official website. They can also follow the steps provided here to check the Maharashtra class 10 results -
13 Jun 11:23 AMMSBSHSE 10th Result 2022 Time
School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad will announce the Maharashtra SSC result 2022 soon. Once the date is confirmed, MSBSHSE will also release the Maharashtra SSC result time. Going as per past trends, it is expected that MSBSHSE 10th results will be announced at 11 am and then the link will be activated soon.
13 Jun 11:23 AMWhen will the Maharashtra Class 10th Result be Announced?
Maharashtra Board 10th result 2022 will be announced online on various websites. Students will be able to check SSC result by using the required login credentials. The updates regarding date and time of announcement of MSBSHSE result for class 10th will be released soon. Check the video below for latest updates -
13 Jun 11:17 AMMaharashtra SSC Result 2022 Date Soon
As per updates, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will soon be releasing the Maharashtra SSC result 2022 date and time. As per the media reports, the class 10th Maharashtra result 2022 is expected this week on 15th June. However, the official confirmation is still awaited. Once announced, the Maharashtra Class 10th results will be available online on the official website - mahresult.nic.in.