Maharashtra 10th Result 2022 (Declared) Live: MSBSHSE SSC Result Announced at mahresults.nic.in

17 Jun 01:08 PM Overall 96.94 percent students pass in Maharashtra 10 Result 2022 This year 96.94% students have passed Maharashtra 10th results 2022. All the students can check their result at the official websites - mahresult.nic.in, or hscresult.mkcl.org, or hscmaharesult.org.in.

17 Jun 01:07 PM Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 Girls and boys pass percentage MSBSHSE Class 10 results 2022 has been declared. This year girls have performed better than boys. The overall pass percentage of girls is 97.96% and for boys pass percentage is 96.06%.

17 Jun 01:05 PM Alternate website to check Maharashtra SSC result 2022 In case the official website might not be working, students can check their Maharashtra class 10th result at hscresult.mkcl.org, or hscmaharesult.org.in. Check the image below -

17 Jun 01:01 PM Maharashtra SSC result 2022 link activated The board has activated the Maharashtra Class 10th result link. They will be able to check the same on the official website. Check the login window image below -

17 Jun 12:46 PM 15 Mins To Go for Maharashtra 10th Result Link The board will activate the Maharashtra SSC result link at 1 PM. The result can be checked by entering the required details in the login window.

17 Jun 12:25 PM When Will Students be Able to Download Maharashtra SSC marksheets? Maharashtra class 10th results 2022 have been declared. Students will be able to download the Maharashtra digital marksheet from 1 pm by using the required login credentials.

17 Jun 12:08 PM Where can I see SSC Result in Maharashtra? Although, the Maharashtra Board Chairman Sharad Gosavi has announced the Maharashtra SSC result 2022. Students will be able to check their result by 1 PM as the link will be activated by that time.

17 Jun 11:57 AM Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 Statistics Among those who passed, 6,50,791 students passed with distinction whereas 5,70,027 secured first division and 2,58,027 got second division and 45,170 have secured third division in the Maharashtra SSC result.

17 Jun 11:44 AM 24 subjects have 100 percent results in Maharashtra 10th exam 2022 According to Sharad Gosavi, Chairman of MSBSHSE, 24 subjects have 100 percent results. The authorities have announced the Maharashtra SSC result 2022, however, the result link will be activated at 1 PM.

17 Jun 11:42 AM Girls outshine boys in Maharashtra SSC result 2022 This year girls have performed better than boys. The overall pass percentage of girls is 97.96 percent and for boys pass percentage is 96.06 percent.

17 Jun 11:41 AM Maharashtra 10th Results 2022 Pass percentage drops The passing percentage dropped down this year by 3.01 per cent compared to last year, as in 2021 the state passing percentage was 99.95 per cent.

17 Jun 11:19 AM Board Chairman Announced the Maharashtra Class 10th Result 2022 The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced the SSC results 2022 on the official websites-- mahresult.nic.in, sscresult.mkcl.org. The board chairman has declared the result.

17 Jun 11:07 AM Previous Year's Maharashtra SSC result statistics Years Overall Pass Percentage Girls Pass Percentage Boys Pass Percentage Total Students Appeared 2021 99.95% 99.96% 99.95% 15,75,806 2020 95.3 96.99 93.9 15,75,103 2019 77.1 82.82 72.18 1677267 2018 89.41 91.97 87.27 1785000 2017 88.74 91.46 86.51 1644016

17 Jun 11:07 AM Maharashtra 10th Result Announced 2022, 96.94 percent students pass As per reports, Maharashtra SSC result 2022 has been announced

17 Jun 10:52 AM Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 Count Down Begins at sscresult.mkcl.org Maharashtra SSC result 2022 will be announced soon today in a press meet. Students will be able to download their digital marksheet from the official websites - sscresult.mkcl.org, mahresults.nic.in. Also, one of the websites have started the result countdown. Check the image below -

17 Jun 10:51 AM How many students applied for Maharashtra board Class 10 SSC exams? Over 16,25 lakh students have applied for SSC exams this year. Maharashtra 10th SSC result link will be made available at the SSC result Maharashtra state board official website at 1 pm.

17 Jun 10:33 AM Alternative websites to check Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 Apart from the official result website of Maharashtra SSC, students will also be able to check their result at these websites - hscresult.mkcl.org, mahresults.org.in. In the login window, they need to use their login credentials to get their Maharashtra SSC result 2022. Also Read: Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Result 2022: Get List of Websites to Check MSBSHSE Class 10 Result Link Here

17 Jun 10:13 AM Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 Details The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) released the results for the class 10 or SSC board examination today on 17th June at 1 pm.

17 Jun 09:53 AM How To get Maharashtra 10th result 2022 original marksheet? The Maharashtra SSC result 2022 original marksheet will be made available in schools. The Maharashtra Board SSC result will be declared today. Students can check the Maharashtra class 10 result 2022 through the official website - mahresult.nic.in and get their digital marksheet.

17 Jun 09:32 AM When and where to check Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2022? MSBSHSE will release the SSC or class 10 board exam result on June 17. The students can view their results at mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org, hscmahresult.org.in. Also Read:Maharashtra SSC Results 2022: Know When Where and How to check 10th Results 2022

17 Jun 09:12 AM Maharashtra SSC result 2022 Verification Link Along with the announcement of date and time of Maharashtra SSC, Education minister Varsha Gaikwad also tweeted, "After the online results, online applications for quality verification, photocopies of answer sheets, re-evaluation and migration certificate will be accepted. Detailed information, terms and conditions are available at http://verification.mh-ssc.ac.in."

17 Jun 08:52 AM Maharashtra Board SSC Exams 2022 As per the updates, the SSC examination in the state was conducted from 15th March to 4th April 2022. Finally, the board is all set to announce the class 10th result 2022 in online mode. Students can check their MSBSHSE 10th result by using the required credentials. Results for SSC exams held in March-April 2022 by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will be announced online on June 17 at 1 pm. Wishing all our students the best of luck. #sscresult2022#Classof2022#Maharashtra @CMOMaharashtra @msbshse https://t.co/8xEAgkbxn7 — Prof. Varsha Eknath Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) June 16, 2022

17 Jun 08:40 AM MSBSHSE 10th Result Past Pass Percentage In 2021, the overall pass percentage was 99.95 percent in Maharashtra SSC result. Konkan district passing percentage was 100 percent. Last year, the board could not conduct the SSC examinations due to COVID-19. The results for the students were prepared on the basis of an alternative means of assessment.

17 Jun 08:26 AM Maharashtra SSC result 2022 To Be Announced for 9 Divisions The Maharashtra Class 10 results 2022 will be announced today for these divisions - Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur and Konkan.

17 Jun 07:12 AM Is Marathi subject compulsory in Best of 5 Calculation for SSC Results, Maharashtra Board? No, the board considers best marks scored in any 5 subjects and no specific subject is considered to be compulsory for this calculation. This means that any 5 subjects in which the student has scored maximum marks will be used for calculating the overall pass percentage and grade of the student.

17 Jun 06:58 AM Does Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 follow Best of 5 Rule? Yes, Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 is prepared on the basis of best marks secured in the top 5 subjects of the total 6 in which the student has appeared for the exam. The top 5 subjects in which the student has scored are only used for calculation of percentage and merit while the subject in which least marks have been scored is ignored or discarded from this calculation.

17 Jun 06:45 AM Can I download my SSC Marksheet? In order to download the SSC Marksheet 2022 for Maharashtra Board, students will have to rely on the official websites. The official websites will require students to enter their credentials - exam roll number and their mother’s name in the concerned fields. The details that are to be entered on the website to obtain Maharashtra 10th Marksheet are provided on the hall tickets issued to the students at the time of the SSC Exam 2022.

17 Jun 06:31 AM How can I get original Marksheet for Maharashtra SSC result? After the digital publication of the Maharashtra SSC Results 2022 on official websites today, the board will issue original documents i.e., marksheet and passing certificate to the candidates. Students will be able to obtain these from the school from where they had registered for the exam. Today, after the official declaration, the regional headquarters will distribute the original marksheets for Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 to the school and thereafter schools will hold marksheet distribution camps in the coming weeks.

17 Jun 06:14 AM How can I check my 10th Result 2022 in Maharashtra? The formal declaration of Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2022 will be done at around 11 AM in a press conference to be held at the Pune office of the Board. Thereafter, at 1 PM, the board will make MSBSHSE SSC Results 2022 available to the students online on various official websites. In order to obtain the digital scorecard from the mahresults.nic.in website, students will be required to enter their exam roll number and the first three characters of their mother’s name on the website. Upon entry of these details, Maharashtra 10th Class Result will be displayed on the screen.

17 Jun 05:55 AM Which is the official website of Maharashtra State board SSC? School Education Varsha Gaikwad, yesterday, took to twitter to formally announce the Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 date and time. In a video message, she mentioned that SSC Results 2022 Maharashtra will be declared on 17th June 2022. Along with this, she also specified the websites where Maharashtra Class 10 Results 2022 will be available for checking online. The official websites on which MSBSHSE 10th Class Results will be available include: http://mahresult.nic.in

http://sscresult.mkcl.org

https://ssc.mahresults.org.in अधिकृत संकेतस्थळ :https://t.co/smigUpoDgw https://t.co/A4AzCcHJ52 https://t.co/Q9EITq06IV https://t.co/TDGwj5sZiU https://t.co/88JhHXJzut https://t.co/ghYSWdAVQl https://t.co/KHJQ76XUJ1 — Prof. Varsha Eknath Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) June 16, 2022

17 Jun 05:54 AM When 10th result declared 2022 Maharashtra? Maharashtra Board 10th Result 2022 will be declared today - 17th June 2022 at 1 PM in the afternoon. The declaration of MSBSHSE SSC Results comes following nearly a two months long wait since the Class 10 Board Exams ended in April 2022.

16 Jun 09:16 PM Maharashtra SSC Result Login Window To check the Maharashtra 10th result, they need to use their roll number and mother's name in the login window. Students can check below the image of login window.

16 Jun 08:59 PM 16 Lakh Students will Receive MSBSHSE 10th Results As per the details shared by School Education Minister, a total of 16,38,964 students have appeared for the SSC Exam, out of which 8,89,506 are boys while the rest 7,49,458 are girls. Also Read: Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2022 Date Live: MSBSHSE Class 10 Result To be Declared Tomorrow at mahresult.nic.in

16 Jun 08:43 PM Maharashtra 10th Result 2022 Time As per the released updates, the Maharashtra State Board will declare the class 10th board result 2022 tomorrow on 17th June 2022 at 1 pm. All the students from different districts - Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur and Konkan will be able to check their Maharashtra SSC result at 1 pm.

16 Jun 08:17 PM List of Websites Check Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 The board will announce the Maharashtra SSC result 2022 in online at various websites at 1 PM. Once announced, students can check their SSC result on the below-mentioned websites - mahresult.nic.in

sscresult.mkcl.org

ssc.mahresults.org.in

mahahsscboard.in

16 Jun 07:51 PM Maharashtra 10th Board Exam 2022 Result Date and Time Watch Video below to know Maharashtra 10th Board Exam 2022 Result Date and Time

16 Jun 07:48 PM Maharashtra Class 10 Result Link: Result to be available at mahresults.nic.in Students can check their Maharashtra SSC 10th Result on Maharashtra Board's official website- mahresults.nic.in or sscresult.mkcl.org or ssc.mahresults.org.in.