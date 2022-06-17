    Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Result 2022: Get List of Websites to Check MSBSHSE Class 10 Result Link Here

    Updated: Jun 17, 2022 09:39 IST
    Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Result 2022, MSBSHSE Class 10 Result Link, Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Result 2022, Maharashtra Board 10th Result: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the class 10 result of the Maharashtra Board today on 17th June 2022. Students will be able to check and download their Maharashtra SSC results from the official website - mahresult.nic.in from 1 PM onwards. Earlier, on Twitter Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad also released the date, time and other details where SSC result 2022 Maharashtra will be available. 

    Students can check and download their Maharashtra Board 10th result 2022 by using their roll number and mother’s first name. The online Maharashtra SSC result 2022 comprises of student's name, roll number, marks and grades. This year, As per the details shared by School Education Minister, a total of 16,38,964 students have appeared for the SSC Exam, out of which 8,89,506 are boys while the rest 7,49,458 are girls. 

    Check Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available today)

    Check List of Websites To Download Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2022

    This year, around 16 lakh students appeared for the Maharashtra class 10 exams. The exams were conducted in March-April. After the declaration of the MBSBHSE 10th result, students will be able to check it at the websites provided below. As the students are waiting for their Maharashtra board results 2022, they must keep a check on these websites for the results and updates. Some of the websites, where students can check their SSC result 2022 Maharashtra are - 

    • mahresult.nic.in
    • hscresult.mkcl.org
    • mahresults.org.in

    Is there any alternative way To Check Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Result 2022? 

    As of now there no confirmation from the official has been regarding the Maharashtra class 10th result declaration from any other way. However, as per media reports, students will be able to check their result via SMS.  Sometimes, the website works slow, in that case, students can check their Maha class 10th result through the SMS facility. They can know their Maharashtra Board SSC result 2022 via SMS by following the steps provided below -  

    • Step 1st - Go to the SMS application on the mobile phone.
    • Step 2nd - For Maharashtra SSC result 2022 type - MHSSC<space>SEAT NO.
    • Step 3rd - Send this SMS to 57766.

    How To Check SSC Result 2022 Maharashtra? 

    To check the Maharashtra result for class 10th, students will have to go to the any of above-mentioned websites. Further, they need to click on the Maharashtra board result for class 10th. A new page will appear on the screen. After that, they will have to enter the required login credentials - roll number and mother’s name and the result will be displayed on the screen. Apart from the official website, the Maharashtra Class 10 results 2022 can be downloaded from some other third party websites. There might be chances that the authorities provide SMS facility to check MBSBHSE Class 10th result, however, it is not confirmed. 

    Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2022 - Division and Percentage 

    Qualifying Status 

    Marks

    Distinction

    75% and above

    First Division

    60% and above

    Second Division

    45% to 59%

    Pass Grade

    35% to 44%

    Failed

    Below 35%

    Also Read: Maharashtra SSC Results 2022: Know When Where and How to check 10th Results 2022

     

