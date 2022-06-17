Maharashtra SSC Results 2022: Know When Where and How to check 10th Results 2022

Maharashtra SSC Results 2022: What to check in Marksheet

Maharashtra SSC Results 2022 will be announced on the official website today at 1 PM. Students must note it is expected that the results will be announced by the officials by 11 AM in a press conference. The Maharashtra SSC Marksheets will include details like the candidates name and toll number, name of exams, marks secured, total marks, grade and percentage secured.

Results for SSC exams held in March-April 2022 by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education to be announced online on June 17 at 1 pm: Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad pic.twitter.com/cVfbiYlLdX — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2022

Updated as on June 17, 2022 @ 9:24 AM

Maharashtra SSC Results 2022 are scheduled to be announced for the class 10 students today. The results will be announced at 11 AM and the link will be live at 1 PM. Check video below to understand where and how to check Maharashtra SSC Results 2022.

Updated as on June 17, 2022 @ 8:45 AM

Maharashtra SSC Results 2022: Number of Students

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will be announcing the class 10 Maharashtra Board Results 2022 on the official website today. Considering the result declaration procedure followed by the board for the class 12 exams, the board officials announced the results at 11 AM in an official press conference after which the link was made live at 1 PM. Accordidng to the information provided by Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad approximately 1637964 students registered for the Maaharashtra SSC Exams 2022. Out of the total number of students, 889506 students are boys and 749458 students are girls. Students awaiting the Maharashtra SSC class 10 results 2022 can visit the designated websites by 1 PM today to check the results.

Updated as on June 17, 2022 @ 8:19 AM

Maharashtra SSC Results 2022 will be announced on the official website of the board today. According to the announcement made by education minister Varsha Gaikwad, the Maharashtra SSC Results 2022 will be announced on the official website of the board by 1 PM today. Students who have been eagerly waiting for the declaration of the results must note that considering the format of the declaration of the Maharashtra Class 10 results 2022 conducted last week it is expected that the SSC Results will be first announced by board officials in a press conference. Candidates can keep refreshing this page to get updates on Maharashtra SSC Results 2022.

Updated as on June 17 2022 @ 7:25 AM

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has confirmed the date and time for the declaration of the MSBSHSE 10th Results 2022. According to Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad, Maharashtra SSC Results 2022 for the Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur and Konkan zones will be declared at 1 PM on the official website.

Candidates who have appeared for the Maharashtra SSC Exams which were conducted in March-April 2022 can check their results through the links provided by officials. Candidates will be able to check their MSBSHSE 10th Results through the links mahresult.nic.in, sscresult.mkcl.org, ssc.mahresults.org.in. To check the Maharashtra SSC Results 2022 students are required to visit the websites provided below and enter the 10th registration number in the link provided. Candidates can also check the Maharashtra SSC Results 2022 through the link available here.

Maharashtra SSC Results 2022 Direct Link Available Soon

Maharashtra SSC Results 2022: Where to check MSBSHSE 10th Results 2022

Maharashtra SSC Results 2022 will be announced by the officials on the website of the board today. The results will be announced by 1 PM in a press conference. Students who have been awaiting the Maharashtra SSC Exam Results 2022 can check their 10th results through the websites provided below.

mahresult.nic.in

sscresult.mkcl.org

ssc.mahresults.org.in

MSBSHSE 10th Results 2022: When to check SSC Results 2022

Maharashtra class 10 results 2022 will be made available on the official website of the board today. According to the details available, the Maharashtra SSC Results 2022 will be announced by 1 PM by the board officials. Students belonging to the Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur and Konkan zones will be able to download their marksheets through the link by 1 PM.

MSBSHSE 10th Results 2022: How to check Maharashtra SSC Results 2022

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will be announcing the class 10 SSC Results 2022 on the official website today. The students have been provided with the link of websites to check the results and along with this students are also provided with the steps to be followed to check the Maharashtra SSC Results 2022.

Step 1: Visit the Maharashtra State Board official website

Step 2: Click on the Maharashtra SSC Result link provided on the website of the board

Step 3: Enter the MSBSHSE 10th Registration number in the result link provided

Step 4: The Maharashtra 10th Results 2022 will be displayed

Step 5: Download the Maharashtra SSC Results 2022 for further reference

