MAKAUT CET Result 2023 Declared; Download Rank Card at makautwb.ac.in

MAKAUT CET Result 2023: The Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT) has declared the Common Entrance Test (CET) results today: July 5, 2023. Candidates who appeared in the exam conducted on June 18 must download their rank cards on the official website: makautwb.ac.in by entering their login information.

MAKAUT CET 2023 scorecard will contain important information including section-wise marks, overall marks, and CET rank. Shortlisted candidates can now proceed with the counselling process. The university has also started the choice-filling process on the official website.

Candidates can fill in their preferences through the choice-filling window. The authorities will release the MAKAUT CET 2023 counselling schedule soon on the official website. Final candidates will be granted seats in various undergraduate and postgraduate programs offered by the university and its affiliated colleges.

MAKAUT CET Result 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to get the scorecard is given below:

MAKAUT CET Rank Card 2023 Official Link Click Here

How to Check MAKAUT CET Result 2023?

Candidates can check out the scorecard by following the instructions given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website: makautwb.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down and click on the CET link

Step 3: Now, click on the applicant login tab

Step 4: Enter the registration number, password, and security code

Step 5: The MAKAU CET rank card 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout for future reference

MAKAUT CET Result 2023: Details Mentioned on Rank Card

Candidates can check out the list of important information that will be mentioned on the MAKAUT CET exam result 2023:

Candidate’s name

Roll number

MAKAUT CET sectional scores

Overall scores

Qualifying status

Merit rank

