MAKAUT CET Result 2023 Declared; Download Rank Card at makautwb.ac.in

MAKAUT CET Result 2023: The Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT) has declared the Common Entrance Test (CET) results today: July 5, 2023. Candidates who appeared in the exam conducted on June 18 must download their rank cards on the official website: makautwb.ac.in by entering their login information.
MAKAUT CET 2023 scorecard will contain important information including section-wise marks, overall marks, and CET rank. Shortlisted candidates can now proceed with the counselling process. The university has also started the choice-filling process on the official website.
Candidates can fill in their preferences through the choice-filling window. The authorities will release the MAKAUT CET 2023 counselling schedule soon on the official website. Final candidates will be granted seats in various undergraduate and postgraduate programs offered by the university and its affiliated colleges.
MAKAUT CET Result 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)
The direct link to get the scorecard is given below:
|
MAKAUT CET Rank Card 2023 Official Link
How to Check MAKAUT CET Result 2023?
Candidates can check out the scorecard by following the instructions given below:
Step 1: Visit the official website: makautwb.ac.in
Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down and click on the CET link
Step 3: Now, click on the applicant login tab
Step 4: Enter the registration number, password, and security code
Step 5: The MAKAU CET rank card 2023 will appear on the screen
Step 6: Download and take a printout for future reference
MAKAUT CET Result 2023: Details Mentioned on Rank Card
Candidates can check out the list of important information that will be mentioned on the MAKAUT CET exam result 2023:
- Candidate’s name
- Roll number
- MAKAUT CET sectional scores
- Overall scores
- Qualifying status
- Merit rank
Also Read: Calcutta University Admission 2023: Registration Begins for BA LLB Programme; Apply Here
