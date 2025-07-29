Manipur NEET Counselling 2025: Check Registration, Dates, Seat Matrix; All Details Here

The Manipur Medical e-Counselling 2025-26 has started for students who have passed the NEET UG 2025 exam. If they qualified, they can now apply online through the official website at manipurhealthdirectorate.mn.gov.in. Manipur NEET UG Counselling 2025 registration will begin on July 30, 2025, and the last date to apply is August 4, 2025. The Manipur NEET Counselling 2025 Merit List PDF will be released on August 7, 2025.

Students must register in the web-based application before each round of counselling. But if you have already registered in Round 1, you do not need to register again for the next rounds.

However, Choice Filling is compulsory for every round. Students must choose their preferred course and college each time. The choices they filled in one round won’t be used again in the next round. So, they need to fill their choices carefully before every round to get the best seat. Check here for detailed information about Manipur NEET UG Counselling 2025 Schedule.