Manipur NEET Counselling 2025: Check Registration, Dates, Seat Matrix; All Details Here

The Manipur Medical e-Counselling 2025-26 has started for students who have passed the NEET UG 2025 exam. If they qualified, they can now apply online through the official website at manipurhealthdirectorate.mn.gov.in. Manipur NEET UG Counselling 2025 registration will begin on July 30, 2025, and the last date to apply is August 4, 2025. The Manipur NEET Counselling 2025 Merit List PDF will be released on August 7, 2025.
Students must register in the web-based application before each round of counselling. But if you have already registered in Round 1, you do not need to register again for the next rounds.
However, Choice Filling is compulsory for every round. Students must choose their preferred course and college each time. The choices they filled in one round won’t be used again in the next round. So, they need to fill their choices carefully before every round to get the best seat. Check here for detailed information about Manipur NEET UG Counselling 2025 Schedule.
Click here: Manipur NEET UG Counselling 2025 Notification PDF
How to Register for Manipur NEET UG Counselling 2025?
Students can follow the given steps to register for Manipur NEET UG Counselling 2025:
Step 1: Go to the official website of DHS Manipur at manipurhealthdirectorate.mn.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the link that says NEET UG Counselling 2025 Registration.
Step 3: Fill in your details, academic information, and NEET UG 2025 details.
Step 4: Upload the required documents like your photo, signature, NEET scorecard, etc.
Step 5: Pay the counselling fee using UPI, Net Banking, or your debit/credit card.
Manipur NEET UG Counselling 2025: Important Dates
Students who have qualified for NEET UG 2025 and want to get admission in MBBS, BDS, or other medical courses in Manipur must register online through the official website at manipurhealthdirectorate.mn.gov.in. They must take part in the Manipur Medical e-Counselling 2025-26 as per the schedule given below:
Related Stories
|
Sl. No
|
Date
|
Event
|
1
|
30-07-2025 to 04-08-2025
|
Registration & Choice Filling
|
2
|
07-08-2025
|
Notification of Merit List
|
3
|
10-08-2025
|
Results of Seat Allotment
|
4
|
10-08-2025 to 12-08-2025
|
Reporting to Allotted Colleges
Manipur NEET UG Counselling 2025: Seats Available in Government Colleges
MBBS, BDS, BASLP, and BPT courses at:
-
RIMS (Regional Institute of Medical Sciences)
-
JNIMS (Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences)
-
SAHS (Shija Academy of Health Sciences)
-
CMC (Churachandpur Medical College)
-
RDC (Regional Dental College)
-
RIPANS (Regional Institute of Paramedical and Nursing Sciences)
Also read: JNVST Admission 2026: Class 6th Registration Ends Today
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram community!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation