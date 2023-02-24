    MAT Admit Card 2023 for CBT 1 Releases Today, Know How to Download Here

    MAT Hall ticket 2023 for CBT 1 will be released today- Feb 24. Registered candidates can download the admit card on the official website. Check the complete details here

     

    Updated: Feb 24, 2023 13:34 IST
    MAT Admit Card 2023 for CBT 1Today: As per the latest updates, the All India Management Association (AIMA) is going to release the admit card for Management Aptitude Test- Computer-based Test (MAT CBT 1) today i.e. February 24, 2023. Candidates who are going to appear for MAT CBT 1 Exam 2023 can check and download the hall ticket on the official website i.e. mat.aima.in

    As per the official schedule, the authorities will conduct the MAT CBT 1 Exam 2023 on February 26, 2023. It is mandatory for examinees to carry the hall ticket along with valid ID proof to the examination hall. Otherwise, they shall not be granted entry inside. Candidates can check the steps to access the admit card here.

    How to Download MAT Admit Card 2023 for CBT 1?

    MAT Admit Card 2023 for CBT 1 will be released today i.e. February 24, 2023. Registered candidates follow the below-mentioned to download the admission ticket-

    Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. mat.aima.in

    Step 2: Enter login credentials and login

    Step 3: MAT CBT 1 Admit Card 2023 will appear on the screen

    Step 4: Check and download the same

    Step 5: Take at least 2 printouts for exam purposes 

    MAT Admit Card 2023 for CBT 1- Direct Link (Available Today)

    Details Mentioned on MAT Admit Card 2023 for CBT 1 

    The AIMA MAT CBT Phase 1 Admit Card will contain important candidate and exam details. Candidates can check out the mandatory information here-

    • Candidate's Name
    • Form Number
    • Roll Number
    • Test Date
    • Test Time
    • Test Venue Address

    What After MAT CBT 1 Exam 2023?

    After the conduction of the MAT CBT 1 Exam 2023, the authorities will hold MAT CBT Phase 2 on March 4, 2023. Candidates can apply for MAT CBT 2 Exam 2023 till February 27, 2023. The admit card for the same will be released on March 2, 2023.

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
