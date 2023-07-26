MGCUB CUET PG 2023: Applications Open for PG Admissions, Apply Here

MGCUB PG Applications 2023: Mahatma Gandhi Central University, Bihar (MGCUB) has started the applications for PG admission counselling. Candidates who have cleared the CUET PG exams can visit the official website of the university to submit their admission applications. The last date for candidates to submit their applications is August 4, 2023.

To apply for the admissions candidates are first required to visit the website and register through the link provided on the official website. Candidates registering for the postgraduate admissions will be called for the department-level counselling based on the merit list.

Candidates who have cleared the CUET PG Exams can visit the official website - mgcub.ac.in. Candidates can also complete the application process through the direct link given here.

CUET PG MGCUB Applications Direct link - Click Here

CUET PG MGCUB Applications 2023

The applications for postgraduate admissions are available on the official website of Mahatma Gandhi Central University Bihar. Candidates can follow the steps provided here to submit their PG applications.

Step 1: Visit the official website of MGCUB

Step 2: Click on admissions

Step 3: The PG registration link will be displayed

Step 4: Enter all required details and fill out the online application form

Step 5: Save and submit the applications

Mahatma Gandhi Central University, Bihar is offering admission to the postgraduate programmes through the CUET scores. The courses included M.Sc Physics, M.SC Chemistry, M.SC Botany, M.SC Zoology, M.SC Biotechnology, M.Tech Computer Science and Engineering, MA Journalism, M.Sc Library and Information Science, M.Com, MA Hindi, MA English, MA Sanskrit, MA Political Science, MA Public Administration, MA Sociology, MA Economics, MA Gandhian and Peace Studies, MA Education, MSW and MBA.

Also Read: Panjab University MBA Results Announced at results.puexam.in, Get Direct Link Here