MH CET 3-year LLB CAP Registration 2023 Close Today, Get Direct Link to Apply Here

MAH 3 year LLB CET 2023: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will close the registration window for MH 3-year LLB CAP today, July 10, 2023. Candidates eligible to apply for the MH CET 2023 3-year LLB counselling can visit the official website of Maharashtra CET to complete the registrations.

Candidates who have cleared the MH 3-year LLB entrance exam can visit the official website and apply for the counselling procedure. Students are first required to register following which they can fill up the online application and complete the choice filling process. When filling out the applications, candidates are also advised to make sure that they upload all the necessary documents in the application form.

MH CET 2023 3-year LLB counselling registration link is available on the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to apply for the CAP registrations.

MAH CET 2023 3-year LLB CAP Registration - Click Here

How to Complete MH CET 3-Year LLB Counselling Registrations

The registration link for the MH 3-year LLB CET is available on the official website. Those yet to complete the counselling registrations can do so through the steps provided below.

Step 1: Visit the Maharashtra CET counselling website

Step 2: Click on the CAP registration portal and visit the 3-year LLB section

Step 3: Click on new registration and enter all required details

Step 4: Fill out the online application and choice filling form

Step 5: Submit the fee prescribed and click on the final submission

Students applying for the counselling procedure must make sure that they follow all the instructions given. It is mandatory for students to upload all the academic documents which are required for the allotment process. The allotment list will be released based on the choices entered by the students and the availability of seats.

