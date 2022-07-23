MHT CET 2022 Admit Card Released at cetcell.mahacet.org, Get Direct link here

MHT CET 2022 Admit Card: Maharashtra Common Entrance Test 2022 Admit Card has been released by the officials for the entrance examinations. Candidates appearing for the Maharashtra CET LLB 5 year, MAH MHMCT, MAH M.Arch, MAH M.Ed, MAH BPED and MAH B.Ed M.Ed courses can visit the official website of Maharashtra CET Cell to download the admit card.

To download the Maharashtra CET 2022 Admit Card students can visit the official website and click on the relevant link available on the home page for the admit cards for the various courses. Students are required to enter the MHT CET 2022 Application Number and Date of Birth in the MHT CET 2022 Admit Card link provided.

MHT CET 2022 - Admit Card - Direct Link

How to download Maharashtra CET 2022 Admit Card Link

The Maharashtra CET 2022 Admit Card is available on the official website of Maharashtra CET Cell. Students can follow the steps provided below to download the MHT CET 2022 Admit Card.

Step 1: Visit the Maharashtra CET Cell official website

Step 2: Click on the Maharashtra CET 2022 Admit Card link provided for the different courses

Step 3: Enter the MHT CET 2022 application number and password

Step 4: The MHT CET 2022 Admit Card will be displayed

Step 5: Download the MHT CET 2022 Admit Card for further reference

Candidates appearing for the MHT CET 2022 Examinations must make sure that they read through the instructions mentioned in the MHT CET 2022 Admit Card. the Maharashtra CET 2022 Admit Card is a mandatory document which has to be carried by the students appearing for the MHT CET 2022 Examinations.

The Maharashtra CET 2022 examinations are scheduled to be conducted from August 2, 2022 onwards for the the 5 year MAH LLB, MAH BPED, M.Arch, MHMCT, M.Ed and B.Ed, M.Ed Integrated programmes while the MAH B.Ed exams will be conducted on August 4, 2022.

