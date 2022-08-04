MHT CET 2022 Exam Begins Tomorrow: Know Exam-day Guidelines, Check List, How to Download Admit Card Here

MHT CET 2022 Exam Begins Tomorrow: Tomorrow will be the D-day for candidates who are registered to appear for MHT CET 2022 Exam for PCM Group. As per the exam schedule released by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra State; the MHT CET Exam for PCM - Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics Group will begin from tomorrow - 5th August 2022. Candidates who are registered for the exam are advised to download the MHT CET 2022 Admit Card in advance and also go through the exam-day guidelines and do’s and don’ts for the exam day.

How to download MHT CET 2022 Admit Card

The MHT CET 2022 Admit card is a mandatory document which needs to be carried by the students. The link for students to download the MHT CET 2022 Admit Card is available on the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates can also follow the steps provided below to download the MHT CET 2022 Admit Card.

Step 1: Visit the MHT CET official website

Step 2: Click on the MHT CET 2022 Admit Card

Step 3: Enter the MHT CET 2022 Login credentials

Step 4: Download the MHT CET 2022 Admit Card for further reference

MHT CET 2022 Guidelines

Maharashtra CET 2022 Examinations will be conducted across the various exam centres in the state. Students appearing for the examinations must make sure that they follow the specified dress code when appearing for the exams. Students are required to carry their MHT CET 2022 admit card when reporting to the exam centre.

Since the examinations are being conducted amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic students must wear their facemask at all times throughout the examination.

Candidates are also not allowed to carry any items such as mobile phones, digital watches, calculators etc inside the exam hall. Students will also not be allowed to wear digital/analog watches inside the exam hall.

Metal jewellery items are also not allowed inside the examination centre and also wear formal clothes which do not contain metallic items/ buttons or other metal.

Reach the exam centre at least 30 minutes before the gate closing time so that students can avoid any hurdles such as traffic or other unfavourable circumstances.

Candidates are also required to carry with them two recent passport size photographs, original ID proof etc.

Also Read: TS ECET 2022: JNTU To Close Telangana ECET Answer Key Objection Window Today, Apply Soon at ecet.tsche.ac.in