MP Board Class 10 Supplementary Result 2023 Out; Download MPBSE Marksheet with Roll Number

MP Board Class 10 Supplementary Result 2023: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has declared the class 10th supplementary results today: September 1, 2023. Students who appeared in the high school compartment exams must check out the results on the official website: mpbse.nic.in. They have to enter the login details to access the scorecard.

Students who were not able to clear the board exams were provided with a last opportunity to qualify for class 10. The authorities conducted the MBSE class 10 supplementary exams from July 16 to 27, 2023. Students can also get the direct link to access the result mark sheet here.

MP Board Class 10 Supplementary Result 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to access the scorecard is provided below:

MPBSE 10th Result 2023 Link CLICK HERE

mpresults.nic.in 2023: Login Credentials Required

Check out the necessary information to check the results:

Roll Number

Application Number

How to Check MPBSE Class 10 Supplementary Results 2023?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned instructions to access the mark sheet:

Step 1: Visit the official website: mpbse.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on MPBSE - HSC (Class 10th) Supplementary Examination Results - 2023 link

Step 3: Enter the roll number, application no. and submit

Step 4: MP Board Class 10 supplementary results 2023 will appear

Step 5: Check and download the mark sheet

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference

MP Board Class 10 Supplementary Result 2023 Overview

Conducting Body Board Of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh Exam Name MP Board HSC Supplementary Exams Official Website mpbse.nic.in Exam Date July 16 to 27, 2023 Result Date September 1, 2023 (OUT)

