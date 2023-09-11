MP Board Exam 2024: Class 12 Students With 60 Percent or Above Scores To Get Laptops, 75 Percent Passing Criteria Relaxed

  1. Home
Madhya Pradesh Board Exam 2024: As per the reports, class 12th students who secure 60% or above marks in the board exams 2024 will get laptops, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Check the details here.

Updated: Sep 11, 2023 15:33 IST
MP Board Exam 2024: The Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday, September 10, 2023, informed that class 12 students of government schools will get laptops if they obtain 60 per cent or above marks in their upcoming board examinations 2024. Earlier the passing criteria for the MP Board examinations were 75 per cent, the reports said. CM made this announcement while addressing a 'Ladli Behna Yojana' event in Gwalior, the reports added.

As per the media reports, the top three ranking students of schools in urban and rural areas will get scooters. Earlier in July this year, the Madhya Pradesh government transferred Rs 196.6 crore into the bank accounts of 78,641 students who scored 75 per cent or above in the MPBSE state board class XII exams for the purchase of laptops.

MP Board 10th Supplementary Exam Result 2023

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has declared the class 10th supplementary results on September 1, 2023. Students who appeared in the compartmental exams can check and download their results by entering the required login details through the official website - mpbse.nic.in. 

MPBSE 10th, 12th Datesheet 2024

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has announced the dates for the class 10 and 12 board exams 2024. As per the schedule released, the Madhya Pradesh board will conduct the MPBSE 10th and 12th exams on February 5 and 6, 2024. The exams will be conducted in a single session from 9 am to 12 noon. The MP board 10th exams will be held between February 5 to 28, 2024, while the class 12 exams will be conducted from February 6 to March 5, 2024.

