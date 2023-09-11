JENPAS UG 2023 2nd Seat Allotment Result To Be Released Tomorrow, Know How To Download Here

JENPAS UG 2nd Seat Allotment Result 2023: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will release the second seat allotment result for the Joint Entrance Test for Nursing, Paramedical and Allied Sciences (JENPAS UG) course tomorrow: September 12, 2023 in online mode. Those candidates who have participated in the seat allotment process can check and download their seat allocation status from the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in.

Candidates need to enter the necessary details in the login window to get their seat allotment letters. As per the schedule, the fee payment facility for seat acceptance will be available from September 12 to 15, 2023. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website to get the latest updates.

JENPAS UG 2nd Seat Allotment Result 2023 - Direct Link (To be available tomorrow)

JENPAS UG 2023 Seat Allotment Schedule

Candidates can check the JENPAS UG counselling 2023 schedule given in the table mentioned below.

Events Dates 2nd round of seat allotment result September 12, 2023 Payment of seat acceptance September 12 to 15, 2023 (6 pm) Opting for mop-up round, fee payment and choice filling September 18 to 20, 2023 Choice filling and locking September 20, 2023 Mop up round seat allotment result September 22, 2023 Payment of seat acceptance fee September 22 to 25, 2023 ( 6 pm)

How to check and download the JENPAS UG 2nd seat allotment result 2023 online?

The JENPAS UG seat allotment result 2023 for the round 2 counselling can be checked online, once available. Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to download their seat allotment status online.

Step 1: Go to the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to check the round 2 seat allotment results

Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Fill out all the necessary details as asked

Step 5: After this, click on the submit button

Step 6: The JENPAS UG round 2nd seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Go through the results and download it for future reference

