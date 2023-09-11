NMC Issues List of Medical Colleges With Number of Seats Approved By MARB, Get PDF Here

NMC Issues List of Medical Colleges: The National Medical Commission (NMC) on Saturday, September 9, 2023, issued a list of medical colleges with the total number of seats (undergraduate and postgraduate) being increased after the approval by the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) in the year 2023-24.

The released PDF contains the necessary details such as the name of the college, state, course, application type and approved UG and PG seats. Candidates can check and download the list of medical colleges by visiting the official website - nmc.org.in.

According to the official notice, the medical commission informed that several fake/forged letters of permission have been issued to various colleges on behalf of Member/ President, MARB whereas no such communications have been sent to the colleges in this regard.

Due to which, a list of colleges with a total number of seats (UGs and PGs) after approval of MARB 2023-24 has been issued with the public notice. 'It is clarified that these are the college's approvals, LOPs or renewal given for this academic year', the official notice said.

NMC Releases List of Medical Colleges

The medical commission has also requested the colleges to not pay heed to any fake letters in circulation and to reach out to NMC in case of issues. ‘If any discrepancies are found /noticed by any Stakeholder/general public, then it may be brought to the notice of the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) of the National Medical Commission immediately so that necessary action can be taken in such matters without any delay’, NMC further added.

