NEET PG Counselling 2023 Registrations For Round 3 Closes Tomorrow, Get Direct Link To Register Here

NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will close the registrations for the third round of NEET PG counselling tomorrow: September 12, 2023, in online mode. Candidates who have qualified for the NEET PG entrance exam can register themselves by filling out the required details in the registration form at mcc.nic.in.

As per the given schedule, the last date to submit the NEET PG counselling registration form is September 12, 2023, at 12 pm, however, the payment facility will be open till 8 pm on September 12. The medical counselling committee will release the seat allotment result on September 16, 2023. Candidates can click on the direct link available below to complete the registration process.

NEET PG Counselling 2023 Registration Round 3 - Direct Link (Click Here)

NEET PG 2023 Counselling Schedule for Round 3

Candidates can check the dates of round 3 of the NEET PG counselling 2023 in the table mentioned below:

Events Dates Registration/ Payment September 12, 2023 Choice Filling/ Locking September 13, 2023 (till 11.55 pm) Processing of seat allotment September 14 to 15, 2023 Seat allotment result September 16, 2023 Uploading of documents by the candidates on MCC portal September 17, 2023 Reporting/Joining to the allotted college September 18 to 25, 2023 Verification of joined candidates data by institutes sharing of data by MCC September 26 to 27, 2023

How to register for NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 3 online?

Qualified NEET PG candidates can go through the steps that are given below to know how to register for NEET PG medical counselling 2023 round 3.

Step 1: Go to the official portal of MCC: mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Now, click on the direct registration link

Step 3: Enter all the details such as NEET PG roll number, password and security pin in the given space

Step 4: Make the payment of the registration fees and submit

Step 5: Download the NEET PG counselling round 3 registration confirmation page for future use

