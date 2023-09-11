  1. Home
  2. News
  3. NEET PG Counselling 2023 Registrations For Round 3 Closes Tomorrow, Get Direct Link To Register Here

NEET PG Counselling 2023 Registrations For Round 3 Closes Tomorrow, Get Direct Link To Register Here

NEET PG Counselling 2023: MCC will close the registrations for the NEET PG counselling round 3 tomorrow: September 12, 2023. Candidates can submit their registration forms at mcc.nic.in. Get the direct link here.

jagran josh
Updated: Sep 11, 2023 13:42 IST
NEET PG Counselling 2023 Registrations
NEET PG Counselling 2023 Registrations

NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will close the registrations for the third round of NEET PG counselling tomorrow: September 12, 2023, in online mode. Candidates who have qualified for the NEET PG entrance exam can register themselves by filling out the required details in the registration form at mcc.nic.in. 

As per the given schedule, the last date to submit the NEET PG counselling registration form is September 12, 2023, at 12 pm, however, the payment facility will be open till 8 pm on September 12. The medical counselling committee will release the seat allotment result on September 16, 2023. Candidates can click on the direct link available below to complete the registration process.

NEET PG Counselling 2023 Registration Round 3 - Direct Link (Click Here)

NEET PG 2023 Counselling Schedule for Round 3

Candidates can check the dates of round 3 of the NEET PG counselling 2023 in the table mentioned below:

Events

Dates

Registration/ Payment

September 12, 2023

Choice Filling/ Locking 

September 13, 2023 (till 11.55 pm)

Processing of seat allotment

September 14 to 15, 2023

Seat allotment result 

September 16, 2023

Uploading of documents by the candidates on MCC portal

September 17, 2023

Reporting/Joining to the allotted college

September 18 to 25, 2023

Verification of joined candidates data by institutes sharing of data by MCC 

September 26 to 27, 2023

How to register for NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 3 online? 

Qualified NEET PG candidates can go through the steps that are given below to know how to register for NEET PG medical counselling 2023 round 3. 

Step 1: Go to the official portal of MCC: mcc.nic.in 

Step 2: Now, click on the direct registration link 

Step 3: Enter all the details such as NEET PG roll number, password and security pin in the given space

Step 4: Make the payment of the registration fees and submit

Step 5: Download the NEET PG counselling round 3 registration confirmation page for future use

Also Read: KCET 2023 Choice Filling Window Closed, Allotment Order Available From Sept 13, Know How To Download Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023