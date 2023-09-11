KCET 2023 Choice Filling Window Closed, Allotment Order Available From Sept 13, Know How To Download Here

KCET Counselling 2023: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has closed the choice-filling facility for KCET round 2 counselling today, September 11, 2023, in online mode. As per the schedule, the allotment orders will be made available from September 13, 2023. Once released, candidates can check and download their seat allotment status through the official website - kea.kar.nic.in.

The examination authority will release the admission orders upto September 13, 2023. The last date to report to the allocated colleges only by choice 1 candidates is September 14, 2023, before 5.30 pm. It is advisable for the candidates to keep visiting the official website to get latest updates.

KEA KCET Round 2 Seat Allotment Order 2023 - Direct Link (To be available soon)

KCET Round 2 Option Entry Dates 2023

Candidates can check the dates related to the KCET round 2 counselling 2023 in the table below:

Events Dates KCET counselling round 2 choice filling facility ends September 11, 2023 (till 11.59 pm) Fee payment facility for choice 1 and choice 2 candidates September 13, 2023 (banking hours) Downloading of admission orders September 13, 2023 Last date to report to colleges September 14, 2023 (before 5.30 pm)

How to download the admission order for KCET round 2 counselling 2023 online?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to download the Karnataka UGCET round 2 counselling 2023.seat allotment letter from the official website.

Step 1: Visit the official website - kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Now, click on the KCET 2nd round admission order 2023 link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the necessary details and submit

Step 4: Go through the details provided on it and download it for future reference

