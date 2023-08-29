  1. Home
  2. News
  3. MP Board Supplementary Result 2023 Announced, Check MPBSE 12th Result Direct Link Here

MP Board Supplementary Result 2023 Announced, Check MPBSE 12th Result Direct Link Here

MP Board 12th Supplementary Result 2023 OUT: MPBSE has released the results of the class 12th (HSSC) supplementary exam today in online mode. Students can check their MP Board supply result 2023 at these websites: mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in and mponline.gov.in by using roll number. Know steps to check

jagran josh
Updated: Aug 29, 2023 18:27 IST
MP Board 12th Supplementary Result 2023 Out
MP Board 12th Supplementary Result 2023 Out

MP Board 12th Supplementary Result 2023: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released the results supplementary exam of class 12th and MP Vocational courses RWL. Students can download their MP Board 12th supplementary result online at mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in and mponline.gov.in. 

They have to use their login credentials: roll number and application number to check MP Board result 2023. This year, the board conducted MPBSE class 12 supplementary exams from July 18 to 24 for students who could not score the minimum passing marks in the annual exams. Earlier, the board announced the result of RWL supplementary exam of classes 10th and 12th. 

MP Board Supplementary Result 2023 Link for HSSC

Check below the direct link to download the MPBSE class 12th supplementary marksheet:

MP Board 12th Supplementary Result 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now) 

MPBSE 12th HSSC Vocational Courses RWL Result - Direct Link (Available Now)

How to check MP Board 12th supplementary results 2023?

Madhya Pradesh HSSC supplementary result can be checked at the official website: mpbse.nic.in and also from the official results portal mpresults.nic.in. Go through the steps to know how to check MPBSE supply result: 

Step 1: Go to the official websites: mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in and mponline.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down and find the respective result link

Step 3: Alternatively click on these direct links to check HSSC and HSSC Vocational results provided on this page above

Step 4: A login window will appear on the screen

Step 5: Enter roll number and application number, and click on the submit tab

Step 6: The MP supplementary 12th results will appear, download and take a printout of it 

Details Mentioned on MPBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2023

It is expected that the following information will be provided in the MP Board 12th supply marksheet:

  • Name of the student
  • Parents name
  • School name
  • Roll number
  • Subject name
  • Subject code
  • Total marks secured
  • Marks obtained in theory and practical exams
  • Result status
  • Remarks

MP Board Result 2023 Highlights

Check the table to understand the overview of MP Board supply result 2023: 

Overview

Specifications 

Board Name

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE)

Exam Name

MP Board Supplementary Class 12

Exam Mode

Offline

Session

2023

Result Announcement Official Website

mpbse.nic.in, mponline and mpresult.nic.in

Result Mode

Online

Credentials Required

Roll and Application numbers

Also Read: MP Board 10th, 12th supplementary RWL result 2023 declared, know how to check here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023