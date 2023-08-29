MP Board Supplementary Result 2023 Announced, Check MPBSE 12th Result Direct Link Here

MP Board 12th Supplementary Result 2023: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released the results supplementary exam of class 12th and MP Vocational courses RWL. Students can download their MP Board 12th supplementary result online at mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in and mponline.gov.in.

They have to use their login credentials: roll number and application number to check MP Board result 2023. This year, the board conducted MPBSE class 12 supplementary exams from July 18 to 24 for students who could not score the minimum passing marks in the annual exams. Earlier, the board announced the result of RWL supplementary exam of classes 10th and 12th.

MP Board Supplementary Result 2023 Link for HSSC

Check below the direct link to download the MPBSE class 12th supplementary marksheet:

How to check MP Board 12th supplementary results 2023?

Madhya Pradesh HSSC supplementary result can be checked at the official website: mpbse.nic.in and also from the official results portal mpresults.nic.in. Go through the steps to know how to check MPBSE supply result:

Step 1: Go to the official websites: mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in and mponline.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down and find the respective result link

Step 3: Alternatively click on these direct links to check HSSC and HSSC Vocational results provided on this page above

Step 4: A login window will appear on the screen

Step 5: Enter roll number and application number, and click on the submit tab

Step 6: The MP supplementary 12th results will appear, download and take a printout of it

Details Mentioned on MPBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2023

It is expected that the following information will be provided in the MP Board 12th supply marksheet:

Name of the student

Parents name

School name

Roll number

Subject name

Subject code

Total marks secured

Marks obtained in theory and practical exams

Result status

Remarks

MP Board Result 2023 Highlights

Check the table to understand the overview of MP Board supply result 2023:

Overview Specifications Board Name Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) Exam Name MP Board Supplementary Class 12 Exam Mode Offline Session 2023 Result Announcement Official Website mpbse.nic.in, mponline and mpresult.nic.in Result Mode Online Credentials Required Roll and Application numbers

