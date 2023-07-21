  1. Home
  2. News
  3. MP NEET Counselling 2023 Dates Announced, register for MBBS and BDS courses from July 26

MP NEET Counselling 2023 Dates Announced, register for MBBS and BDS courses from July 26

MP NEET Counselling 2023: DME has released the dates for Madhya Pradesh NEET counselling registration. Candidates can register for MP MBBS, BDS counselling round 1 online at dme.mponline.gov.in from July 26, 2023. Check details here

jagran josh
Updated: Jul 21, 2023 11:41 IST
MP NEET Counselling 2023 Scheduled Releases
MP NEET Counselling 2023 Scheduled Releases

MP NEET Counselling 2023 Dates: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh has released the schedule for MP MBBS, BDS counselling. Candidates who have qualified NEET 2023 can register for the state counselling process from July 26 in online mode. They need to visit the official website to register for MP NEET counselling. 

Soon after the registration gets over, candidates have to fill in their choices for the MP NEET counselling process and upgrade their seats. As per past trends, it is expected that four rounds of online counselling for MP NEET 2023 will be held: first, second, mop-up round, and stray vacancy round. The MP MBBS admission is given based on merit rank, preference filled, reservation criteria, and availability of seats, etc.

MP NEET UG Counselling 2023 Dates

Candidates appearing for Madhya Pradesh MP NEET counselling must go through the table to know the round 1 complete schedule: 

Events 

Schedule 

Commencement of MP NEET UG registration

July 26, 2023

Last date to register

July 31, 2023

Release of vacancies and window to raise objections against vacancies 

July 26 to 27, 2023

Release of final vacancies 

July 28, 2023

State merit list of registered candidates 

August 1, 2023

Choice filling and locking by MP domicile registered candidates

August 2 to 4, 2023

MP seat allotment result round 1 

August 7, 2023 

Reporting at allotted Medical/Dental college in person for documents verifications and admission

August 8 to 14, 2023

Opt for upgradation through candidate's login after admission

August 8 to 14, 2023

Online Resignation/Cancellation of admission at college level (seat leaving bond on resignation- NOT APPLICABLE)

August 8 to 14, 2023

How to register for MP MBBS Counselling 2023?

To participate in MP NEET counselling, candidates must register online. MBBS aspirants need to fill out the MP MBBS application form 2023. Go through the steps to know how to register for round 1: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: dme.mponline.gov.in 

Step 2: On the homepage enter NEET UG roll number and password

Step 3: Enter basic information, NEET scores and other required information

Step 4: Pay the specified application fees and submit the form 

Step 5: Download it and take printout for future references 

Documents required for MP NEET 2023 Counselling

Candidates while going for counselling round must carry the specified documents for verification: 

  • NEET scorecard
  • NEET admit card
  • Marksheet of Class 10 or equivalent
  • Marksheet of Class 12 or equivalent
  • Domicile Certificate
  • Caste/community certificate (if applicable)
  • Income Certificate

Also Read: AP NEET Counselling 2023 Registrations Commence, Get Direct Link Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023