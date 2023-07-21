MP NEET Counselling 2023 Dates Announced, register for MBBS and BDS courses from July 26

MP NEET Counselling 2023 Dates: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh has released the schedule for MP MBBS, BDS counselling. Candidates who have qualified NEET 2023 can register for the state counselling process from July 26 in online mode. They need to visit the official website to register for MP NEET counselling.

Soon after the registration gets over, candidates have to fill in their choices for the MP NEET counselling process and upgrade their seats. As per past trends, it is expected that four rounds of online counselling for MP NEET 2023 will be held: first, second, mop-up round, and stray vacancy round. The MP MBBS admission is given based on merit rank, preference filled, reservation criteria, and availability of seats, etc.

MP NEET UG Counselling 2023 Dates

Candidates appearing for Madhya Pradesh MP NEET counselling must go through the table to know the round 1 complete schedule:

Events Schedule Commencement of MP NEET UG registration July 26, 2023 Last date to register July 31, 2023 Release of vacancies and window to raise objections against vacancies July 26 to 27, 2023 Release of final vacancies July 28, 2023 State merit list of registered candidates August 1, 2023 Choice filling and locking by MP domicile registered candidates August 2 to 4, 2023 MP seat allotment result round 1 August 7, 2023 Reporting at allotted Medical/Dental college in person for documents verifications and admission August 8 to 14, 2023 Opt for upgradation through candidate's login after admission August 8 to 14, 2023 Online Resignation/Cancellation of admission at college level (seat leaving bond on resignation- NOT APPLICABLE) August 8 to 14, 2023

How to register for MP MBBS Counselling 2023?

To participate in MP NEET counselling, candidates must register online. MBBS aspirants need to fill out the MP MBBS application form 2023. Go through the steps to know how to register for round 1:

Step 1: Go to the official website: dme.mponline.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage enter NEET UG roll number and password

Step 3: Enter basic information, NEET scores and other required information

Step 4: Pay the specified application fees and submit the form

Step 5: Download it and take printout for future references

Documents required for MP NEET 2023 Counselling

Candidates while going for counselling round must carry the specified documents for verification:

NEET scorecard

NEET admit card

Marksheet of Class 10 or equivalent

Marksheet of Class 12 or equivalent

Domicile Certificate

Caste/community certificate (if applicable)

Income Certificate

