MP NEET Counselling 2023 Dates Announced, register for MBBS and BDS courses from July 26

MP NEET Counselling 2023 Dates: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh has released the schedule for MP MBBS, BDS counselling. Candidates who have qualified NEET 2023 can register for the state counselling process from July 26 in online mode. They need to visit the official website to register for MP NEET counselling.
Soon after the registration gets over, candidates have to fill in their choices for the MP NEET counselling process and upgrade their seats. As per past trends, it is expected that four rounds of online counselling for MP NEET 2023 will be held: first, second, mop-up round, and stray vacancy round. The MP MBBS admission is given based on merit rank, preference filled, reservation criteria, and availability of seats, etc.
MP NEET UG Counselling 2023 Dates
Candidates appearing for Madhya Pradesh MP NEET counselling must go through the table to know the round 1 complete schedule:
|
Events
|
Schedule
|
Commencement of MP NEET UG registration
|
July 26, 2023
|
Last date to register
|
July 31, 2023
|
Release of vacancies and window to raise objections against vacancies
|
July 26 to 27, 2023
|
Release of final vacancies
|
July 28, 2023
|
State merit list of registered candidates
|
August 1, 2023
|
Choice filling and locking by MP domicile registered candidates
|
August 2 to 4, 2023
|
MP seat allotment result round 1
|
August 7, 2023
|
Reporting at allotted Medical/Dental college in person for documents verifications and admission
|
August 8 to 14, 2023
|
Opt for upgradation through candidate's login after admission
|
August 8 to 14, 2023
|
Online Resignation/Cancellation of admission at college level (seat leaving bond on resignation- NOT APPLICABLE)
|
August 8 to 14, 2023
How to register for MP MBBS Counselling 2023?
To participate in MP NEET counselling, candidates must register online. MBBS aspirants need to fill out the MP MBBS application form 2023. Go through the steps to know how to register for round 1:
Step 1: Go to the official website: dme.mponline.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage enter NEET UG roll number and password
Step 3: Enter basic information, NEET scores and other required information
Step 4: Pay the specified application fees and submit the form
Step 5: Download it and take printout for future references
Documents required for MP NEET 2023 Counselling
Candidates while going for counselling round must carry the specified documents for verification:
- NEET scorecard
- NEET admit card
- Marksheet of Class 10 or equivalent
- Marksheet of Class 12 or equivalent
- Domicile Certificate
- Caste/community certificate (if applicable)
- Income Certificate
