NCHM JEE Counselling 2023: Round 3 Registrations Commence, Get Direct Link Here

NCHM JEE 2023 Counselling: The round 3 counselling registrations for the National Council of Hotel Management (NCHM) JEE have commenced. Candidates who have cleared the entrance exams can apply for the round three counselling through the link provided on the official website. According to the official schedule, the last date for students to submit their applications is July 7, 2023.

The link for students to apply for the NCHM JEE 2023 counselling is available on the official website. Students can submit their applications and choices for the counselling round through the link given on the website. When entering the choices candidates are advised to select the course in the order of preference. The allotment will be conducted based on the choices entered by students.

NCHM JEE 2023 round 3 counselling applications are available on the official website - nchmcounselling.nic.in. A direct link for students to submit their counselling choices is also provided below.

NCHM JEE Round 3 B.Sc - Click Here

NCHM JEE Round 3 M.Sc - Click Here

According to available data, after the first round of counselling, a total of 8,209 vacancies were released. After the second round of allotment, 7466 seats were available. Candidates who were unable to secure a seat in the first two rounds can apply for the third round counselling.

How to Apply for NCHM JEE 2023 Round 3 Counselling

The NCHM JEE 2023 counselling round 3 registration link is available online. Those who were unable to secure a seat in the first two rounds can follow the steps provided below to apply for the third round counselling.

Step 1: Visit the NCHM JEE official website

Step 2: Click on the round 3 B.Sc, M.Sc counselling registration link

Step 3: Enter the login credentials

Step 4: Fill out the counselling application form

Step 5: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission link

