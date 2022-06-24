NEET 2022 Postponement Demand Grows as Dates Clash with CUET 2022, MBBS aspirants trend #PostponeNEETUG on Twitter

NEET 2022 Postponement: After NTA’s announcement of CUET 2022 Exam Dates, the exam date for CUET UG 2022 and NEET 2022 MBBS entrance exam were found to be clashing. As per the notification released by NTA, NEET 2022 exam is scheduled to be held on 17th July 2022 and CUET 2022 undergraduate entrance exam is also schedule to be held on the same. This clash has led to concerns among students who would be appearing for both the exam that they will have to leave one in favour of another. Highlighting this problem, several NEET aspirants have taken to social media platforms to register their concern and protest against the same.

#PostponeNEETUG trends on Social Media Platforms

Sharing concerns around clash of two major undergraduate-level entrance exam, students have taken to social media platform Twitter, where they are trending #PostponeNEETUG, trying to bring attention of authorities, including NTA and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Taking to the microblogging website, over 24000 MBBS aspirants have started an online petition to garner support seeking postponement of the medical entrance examination to a later date.

As droppers who waited for mop up round its not possible for us to complete syllabus within such a little time

Please give us 40days atleast#JUSTICEforNEETUG #DharmendraPradhanHelpUs



DEFER NEET UG BY 40 DAYS@DG_NTA @dpradhanbjp @PMOIndia @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/jvKmUUKfhz — SAMARPITA SARKAR (@SAMARPITA2002) June 23, 2022

Aspirants demand More time to Prepare for NEET UG 2022

Another concern that has been shared by MBBS Aspirants in the online petition deals with the lack of time available to them to prepare for the upcoming medical entrance exam. The petition highlights that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate)-UG 2021 counselling process concluded in March 2022 while the NEET 2022 Exam is scheduled to be held on 17th July 2022. Therefore, candidates who couldn’t make it through the last counselling rounds have had very little time to prepare for this year’s examination.

14th July - EAMCET

15th July - CUET & EAMCET

16th July - CUET

17th July - NEET

18th July - EAMCET

19th July - CUET & EAMCET

20th July - CUET & EAMCET

21st July - JEE@DG_NTA

Postpone NEET UG 2022 #NEETLIVESMATTERS #NEET2022 #neetug2022postpone #neet#cuet pic.twitter.com/o6CE8kBnmI — Ashok Goel (@ashokdilliwala) June 24, 2022

Multiple Entrance Exams Falling in Same Period

For 2022, NTA has scheduled most of the major national-level entrance exams in July 2022. JEE Main 2022 Session 2 exam is scheduled to be held from 21st to 3th July 2022. On similar lines, CUET 2022, which is the newly introduced national-level university entrance exam will be held from 15th July to 10th August 2022. On the other hand, NEET UG 2022 is scheduled on 17th June 2022. With all three major exams scheduled to be held in mid-July, aspirants have had very little time to manage their preparations for them at the same time.

