NEET 2022: Will Delhi High Court order postponement of NEET UG 2022? HC to hear plea Today, Get Details Here

NEET 2022: Will Delhi High Court order postponement of NEET UG 2022 Exam? This is the question that will be answered by the Delhi HC today, as it is set to hear a plea regarding the same. Yesterday i.e., 13th July 2022, a petition was filed before the High Court demanding deferment of the medical entrance exam which is scheduled to be held on 17th July 2022. The court has agreed for an urgent hearing on the matter of NEET UG 2022 Postponement and it is scheduled to take place today. Delhi HC Bench headed by Justice Sanjeev Narula will be hearing the NEET 2022 postponement plea that has been filed by 15 aspirants from different parts of the country.

Matter filed in DHC, will mention tomorrow for listing. #NEETUGpostpone @anubha1812 @ThePradeepRawat @ActivistSukhpal.



Thanks to everyone for providing all relevant information quickly. Hopefully we get some relief. — Mamta Sharma (@AdvMamtaSharma) July 12, 2022

What points are highlighted in NEET 2022 Postponement Plea?

As per the details shared in media reports, the petitioners appeared before a bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad on Wednesday, seeking urgent hearing of their plea regarding NEET 2022 exam. As per the plea, the key demand of the petitioner is to “set aside the date fixed for the entrance test and re-schedule it after four to six weeks”. Sharing the reason for making such a demand, the petitioners have mentioned that the exam schedule of all major entrance exams including NEET, JEE, and Central Universities Entrance Test (CUET) is planned in an ‘unorganized’ manner. The plea also mentions that the schedule has ““caused immense mental trauma and harassment resulting in 16 reported suicides of young students leaving their families in a state of despair”.

Lack of Sufficient Time for NEET, JEE, CUET Exams

Advocate Mamta Sharma representing the petitioners highlighted the plight of the aspirants who have to appear for three key entrance exams in a short span of time. In the petition filed before the Delhi HC, Ms Sharma stated that with the CBSE Board Exam 2022 ending on 12th June, students were left with insufficient time to prepare for 3 key national-level exams i.e., JEE Main, NEET 2022 and CUET. She further added that the all three exams have been scheduled with merely 2-3 days gap in between, even as the syllabus for all the three exams remains vastly different. In response to this ‘unfortunate mismanagement’ by the exam authorities, the petitioners are seeking postponement of NEET UG 2022 by 4-6 weeks as compensatory action. The petition also stated that this year, the notification for NEET (UG) was released only approximately just 100 days before the exam and the examination schedule is unreasonable and arbitrary.

Will NEET 2022 get Postponed?

With the Delhi High Court agreeing to schedule an urgent hearing of the NEET UG 2022 postponement plea, it would be interesting to see if the court offers any legal remedy to the aspirants. However, NTA and Education Ministry have been very firm on their stand of conducting NEET 2022 exam on its scheduled date. Earlier, several students had held online and offline protests seeking postponement of NEET UG 2022 exam. But despite reaching out to PM Modi, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and senior officials of the NTA; NEET 2022 Exam date has remained unchanged. With NEET Admit Cards 2022 already issued and exam preparations in the last leg, it would be highly unlikely that NTA decides to postpone the exam. But they might be forced to do so, in case the Delhi High Court orders a stay or review of the exam dates today.

