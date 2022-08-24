NEET Answer Key 2022 Expected Soon: Know NEET UG Marking Scheme and Tie-Breaking Formula Here

NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: Students have been patiently awaiting the release of the NEET UG 2022 Provisional Answer Key. The National Testing Agency which is in charge of conducting the NEET UG 2022 exams will also be releasing the Provisional Answer Key, Final Answer Key and the NEET UG 2022 Results.

Since the NEET UG 2022 Answer Key is expected to be released by the NTA anytime soon, candidates can check below how to calculate their marks as per the NEET UG 2022 marking scheme and get an estimate of the score they can secure in the NEET UG 2022 examination.

NEET UG 2022 Marking Scheme

Particulars Details Total number of questions 200 Total marks in NEET 720

How will the NEET 2022 Score be calculated?

The NEET UG 2022 examinations are conducted for the admissions to the MBBS and BDS courses offered in the Medical and Dental Colleges across the country. The NEET UG 2022 examinations were conducted on July 17, 2022. Students who appeared for the exams were required to attempt Physics, Chemistry and Biology subjects for a total of 720 marks in the pen and paper mode.

As per the marking scheme followed by NTA for calculating the marks, each correct answer will be awarded 4 marks. Negative marking will also be applicable for every incorrect answer. A negative marking of -1 will be applicable for each incorrect answer. No marks will be allotted for unanswered questions.

NEET UG 2022 Revised Tie-Breaking Policy

The National Testing Agency revised the tie breaker policy to calculate the marks of students who are allotted the same marks after calculation. This is done in order to determine the ranks of the students after the final calculation.

As per the Marking Scheme to be followed, students who secure a higher mark/percentile score in all three subjects (Biology, Chemistry and Physics) will be given first priority in a tie-breaker

In case students have the same marks in all three subjects a tie breaker where the candidate with less proportion of incorrect answers overall will be given priority in ranking followed by a student with less proportion of incorrect answers in the following order - Biology, Chemistry and Physics.

If these are also similar, the student who is older will be given priority and in an unlikely situation when the date of birth of students in question is similar then those who have applied for NEET exams earlier (by Application Number) will be given priority.

