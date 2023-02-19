    NEET PG 2023: Application Correction Window Close Tomorrow, Check Details Here

    National Board of Examination will close the NEET PG 2023 application correction window tomorrow. Candidates yet to complete the NEET PG 2023 application correction process can visit the official website to make the necessary changes.

    Updated: Feb 19, 2023 14:24 IST
    NEET PG 2023 Application Correction Window
    NEET PG 2023 Application Correction Window

    NEET PG 2023 Application Correction: The National Board of Examinations will close the selective and final edit window for the NEET PG 2023 exams tomorrow - February 20, 2023. Candidates who have registered for the NEET PG 2023 exams can visit the official website of NBE and make the necessary changes in the applications. 

    Students appearing for the NEET PG 2023 exams are required to upload their passport-size photographs, signatures and thumb impressions as per the size prescribed. Students must note that applications with a faulty images will not be considered.

    NEET PG 2023 Application Correction Window link is available on the official website - nbe.edu.in. Candidates can also make the necessary changes in the NEET PG 2023 Applications through the direct link given here. 

    NEET PG 2023 Application Correction - Click Here

    NEET PG 2023 Application Correction Details

    The NEET PG 2023 Application Correction window will be open until February 20, 2023. Candidates who are yet to make changes in the NEET PG 2023 applications can follow the steps provided here.

    Step 1: Visit the NEET PG 2023 official website

    Step 2: Click on the application link and enter the login credentials

    Step 3: Click on the fields to edit and make the necessary changes

    Step 4: Save the changes made and click on the final submission

    NEET PG 2023: Points to Remember

    • When uploading the required photographs and signature images, students must make sure that the image size is as per the instruction given
    • The photographs uploaded must be clear with a white background. 
    • Signature images must be on a plain white sheet

    Also Read: PSEB Exam 2023: Class 12 Board Exam to Begin Tomorrow, Check Important Guidelines Here

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories