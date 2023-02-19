NEET PG 2023: Application Correction Window Close Tomorrow, Check Details Here

NEET PG 2023 Application Correction: The National Board of Examinations will close the selective and final edit window for the NEET PG 2023 exams tomorrow - February 20, 2023. Candidates who have registered for the NEET PG 2023 exams can visit the official website of NBE and make the necessary changes in the applications.

Students appearing for the NEET PG 2023 exams are required to upload their passport-size photographs, signatures and thumb impressions as per the size prescribed. Students must note that applications with a faulty images will not be considered.

NEET PG 2023 Application Correction Window link is available on the official website - nbe.edu.in. Candidates can also make the necessary changes in the NEET PG 2023 Applications through the direct link given here.

NEET PG 2023 Application Correction - Click Here

NEET PG 2023 Application Correction Details

The NEET PG 2023 Application Correction window will be open until February 20, 2023. Candidates who are yet to make changes in the NEET PG 2023 applications can follow the steps provided here.

Step 1: Visit the NEET PG 2023 official website

Step 2: Click on the application link and enter the login credentials

Step 3: Click on the fields to edit and make the necessary changes

Step 4: Save the changes made and click on the final submission

NEET PG 2023: Points to Remember

When uploading the required photographs and signature images, students must make sure that the image size is as per the instruction given

The photographs uploaded must be clear with a white background.

Signature images must be on a plain white sheet

