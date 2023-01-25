    NEET PG 2023: Registrations to End on Jan 27, Know How To Apply Here

    The NBEMS will close the registration process for NEET PG 2023 exam on January 27, 2023. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website- natboard.edu.in. Check complete details here

    Updated: Jan 25, 2023 15:52 IST
    NEET PG 2023: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences will close the admission application process for NEET PG 2023 exams on January 27, 2023. Candidates who are yet to apply for NEET PG 2023, must register soon at the official website- natboard.edu.in.

    As per the recent updates, candidates who are wishing to apply for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for post-graduate courses to get admission into various medical programmes can click on the direct link given below to apply for the NEET PG 2023 exams.

    NEET PG 2023 Registrations - Direct Link (Click Here)

    NEET PG 2023 Important Dates

    As per the recent updates, candidates who are appearing for the NEET PG 2023 examination can check the important dates given below.

    Event

    Date

    NEET PG 2023 Edit Window Open

    January 30, 2023

    NEET PG 2023 Edit Window Close

    February 3, 2023

    Final and Selective Edit Window to rectify Deficient/Incorrect Images Open

    February 14, 2023

    Final and Selective Edit Window to rectify Deficient/Incorrect Images Close 

    February 17, 2023

    NEET PG 2023 Admit Card Release

    February 27, 2023

    NEET PG 2023 Exam

    March 5, 2023

    NEET PG 2023 Result

    By March 31, 2023

    How to Apply for NEET PG 2023 Exam?

    Candidates appearing for the NEET PG 2023 examinations to get into top medical colleges to pursue PG medical courses can follow the below-given steps to know how to apply for NEET PG 2023.

    Step 1: Visit NBE’s official website- natboard.edu.in

    Step 2: Click on the NEET PG 2023 Application link available on the website

    Step 3: Enter the required details including parents' name, address, date of birth

    Step 4: Now, the user ID and password will be generated to the registered email ID

    Step 5: Fill all the details mentioned in the NEET PG Application form

    Step 6: Upload the valid documents

    Step 7: Make the payment of NEET PG 2023 Application fee

    Step 8: Submit the application form

    Step 9: Download the NEET PG 2023 Application form 

    Step 10: Take a printout of NEET PG 2023 application form for future use

    NEET PG 2023 Exam Fees

    As per the recent updates, candidates who are appearing for the NEET PG 2023 examinations can check the exam fees given below.

    Category

    Amount

    General, OBC, EWS candidates

    Rs 4,250

    SC, ST, PWD candidates

    Rs 3,250

