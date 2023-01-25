NEET PG 2023: Registrations to End on Jan 27, Know How To Apply Here

NEET PG 2023: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences will close the admission application process for NEET PG 2023 exams on January 27, 2023. Candidates who are yet to apply for NEET PG 2023, must register soon at the official website- natboard.edu.in.

As per the recent updates, candidates who are wishing to apply for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for post-graduate courses to get admission into various medical programmes can click on the direct link given below to apply for the NEET PG 2023 exams.

NEET PG 2023 Registrations - Direct Link (Click Here)

NEET PG 2023 Important Dates

As per the recent updates, candidates who are appearing for the NEET PG 2023 examination can check the important dates given below.

Event Date NEET PG 2023 Edit Window Open January 30, 2023 NEET PG 2023 Edit Window Close February 3, 2023 Final and Selective Edit Window to rectify Deficient/Incorrect Images Open February 14, 2023 Final and Selective Edit Window to rectify Deficient/Incorrect Images Close February 17, 2023 NEET PG 2023 Admit Card Release February 27, 2023 NEET PG 2023 Exam March 5, 2023 NEET PG 2023 Result By March 31, 2023

How to Apply for NEET PG 2023 Exam?

Candidates appearing for the NEET PG 2023 examinations to get into top medical colleges to pursue PG medical courses can follow the below-given steps to know how to apply for NEET PG 2023.

Step 1: Visit NBE’s official website- natboard.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the NEET PG 2023 Application link available on the website

Step 3: Enter the required details including parents' name, address, date of birth

Step 4: Now, the user ID and password will be generated to the registered email ID

Step 5: Fill all the details mentioned in the NEET PG Application form

Step 6: Upload the valid documents

Step 7: Make the payment of NEET PG 2023 Application fee

Step 8: Submit the application form

Step 9: Download the NEET PG 2023 Application form

Step 10: Take a printout of NEET PG 2023 application form for future use

NEET PG 2023 Exam Fees

As per the recent updates, candidates who are appearing for the NEET PG 2023 examinations can check the exam fees given below.

Category Amount General, OBC, EWS candidates Rs 4,250 SC, ST, PWD candidates Rs 3,250

