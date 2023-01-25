NEET PG 2023: Registrations to End on Jan 27, Know How To Apply Here

NEET PG 2023: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences will close the admission application process for NEET PG 2023 exams on January 27, 2023. Candidates who are yet to apply for NEET PG 2023, must register soon at the official website- natboard.edu.in.
As per the recent updates, candidates who are wishing to apply for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for post-graduate courses to get admission into various medical programmes can click on the direct link given below to apply for the NEET PG 2023 exams.
NEET PG 2023 Registrations - Direct Link (Click Here)
NEET PG 2023 Important Dates
As per the recent updates, candidates who are appearing for the NEET PG 2023 examination can check the important dates given below.
|
Event
|
Date
|
NEET PG 2023 Edit Window Open
|
January 30, 2023
|
NEET PG 2023 Edit Window Close
|
February 3, 2023
|
Final and Selective Edit Window to rectify Deficient/Incorrect Images Open
|
February 14, 2023
|
Final and Selective Edit Window to rectify Deficient/Incorrect Images Close
|
February 17, 2023
|
NEET PG 2023 Admit Card Release
|
February 27, 2023
|
NEET PG 2023 Exam
|
March 5, 2023
|
NEET PG 2023 Result
|
By March 31, 2023
How to Apply for NEET PG 2023 Exam?
Candidates appearing for the NEET PG 2023 examinations to get into top medical colleges to pursue PG medical courses can follow the below-given steps to know how to apply for NEET PG 2023.
Step 1: Visit NBE’s official website- natboard.edu.in
Step 2: Click on the NEET PG 2023 Application link available on the website
Step 3: Enter the required details including parents' name, address, date of birth
Step 4: Now, the user ID and password will be generated to the registered email ID
Step 5: Fill all the details mentioned in the NEET PG Application form
Step 6: Upload the valid documents
Step 7: Make the payment of NEET PG 2023 Application fee
Step 8: Submit the application form
Step 9: Download the NEET PG 2023 Application form
Step 10: Take a printout of NEET PG 2023 application form for future use
NEET PG 2023 Exam Fees
As per the recent updates, candidates who are appearing for the NEET PG 2023 examinations can check the exam fees given below.
|
Category
|
Amount
|
General, OBC, EWS candidates
|
Rs 4,250
|
SC, ST, PWD candidates
|
Rs 3,250
Also Read: TISSNET 2023 Application Window To Close Soon, Check List of Documents Required For RegistrationREGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES