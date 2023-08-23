NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 2 Allotment Result on August 25, Reporting From August 27

  1. Home
NEET PG, MDS 2023 round 2 counselling seat allotment result to be announced on August 25, 2023. Candidates allotted seats can complete the admission process until September 4, 2023. Check complete schedule here.

Updated: Aug 23, 2023 12:11 IST
NEET PG 2023 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will be announcing the NEET PG 2023 round 2 allotment result on August 25, 2023. The registration and choice filling window for round 2 seat allotments closed on August 22, 2023. Based on the given schedule the processing of the seat allotment will be conducted today and tomorrow, August 24, 2023, and the final allotment result will be announced on August 25, 2023. 

Candidates who have completed the NEET PG, MDS 2023 round 2 registrations will be allotted seats based on the choices entered in the option entry link. Candidates allotted seats based on the choices entered will be able to upload the required documents on the official MCC portal and report to the allotted colleges to complete the admissions.

The NEET PG, MDS 2023 round 2 seat allotment result will be announced on the official website - mcc.nic.in. The allotment list will be announced as a pdf document consisting of the list of students who have been allotted seats in the second counselling round. 

NEET PG 2023 Round 2 Seat Allotment Schedule

The NEET PG 2023 round 2 seat allotment results will be announced on August 25, 2023. Students can check the round 2 schedule here.

Particulars

Dates

NEET PG counselling round 2 registrations close

August 22, 2023

NEET PG counselling choice filling close

August 22, 2023

NEET PG seat allotment process

August 23 and 24, 2023

Round 2 allotment result

August 25, 2023 

Round 2 reporting 

August 27 to September 4, 2023

Documents Required for Round 2 NEET PG Admission 2023

The NEET PG 2023 round 2 counselling admissions will be conducted after the announcement of the allotment results. Candidates allotted seats are required to carry with them the following documents for the final admission process.

  • NEET PG admit card 2023
  • NEET PG 2023 scorecard 
  • Class 10, 12 mark sheet
  • Birth certificate
  • MBBS mark sheet
  • MBBS Degree Certificate
  • Internship Completion Certificate
  • Permanent/provisional registration certificate issued 
  • Valid photo ID proof (PAN card/Driving licence/Voter ID/Passport/Aadhar card)
  • Caste Certificate
  • Non-creamy layer Certificate
  • Disability Certificate

