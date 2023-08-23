NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 2 Schedule Revised, Choice Filling Until August 24

  1. Home
NEET PG 2023 counselling round 2 schedule revised. Candidates can complete the choice-filling procedure until August 24, 2023. Check the complete schedule here. 

Updated: Aug 23, 2023 14:37 IST
NEET PG Round 2 Counselling Schedule: The Medical Counselling Committee has released the revised schedule for round 2 PG counselling. According to the dates given in the revised schedule, the NEET PG round 2 counselling registration window will be open until today, August 23, 2023. The link will be active until 10 pm today.

The choice filling window has also been extended. According to the schedule given, the choice filling is scheduled from August 22 to 24, 2023. According to the dates provided in the revised schedule, the choice filling link will be available until August 24, 2023, at 11:55 pm and the choice locking process will begin from 3 pm on August 24th and will continue until 11:55 pm on the same day.

The NEET PG, MDS round 2 allotment result is expected to be announced on August 28, 2023. Students participating in the second round of counselling will be able to check the seat allotment result on the official website. 

NEET PG Counselling 2023 Revised Schedule

Particulars

Date

NEET PG round 2 registration

August 23, 2023

NEET PG round 2 choice filling, locking

August 22 to 24, 2023

Processing of seat allotment

August 25 to 27, 2023

Result

August 28, 2023

Reporting/ Joining

August 29 to September 5, 2023

NEET PG Counselling Round 2 Revised schedule - Click Here

NEET PG Counselling Choice Filling

The choice-filling link for round 2 counselling is available on the official website of MCC. In order to be allotted seats in the second round eligible candidates are required to enter the choice of course and college in the choice filling form. Students must note that the choices are to be entered in the order of preference for allotment. Based on the choices entered and the vacant seats available,candidates will be allotted seats in the second round counselling

