NEET PG Scorecard 2022: NBEMS to release NEET PG 2022 Scorecard Today, Download at mcc.nic.in

NEET PG Scorecard 2022 Today: Following the declaration of Results earlier in the month, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET PG 2022 Score Card today - 8th June 2022. The NEET PG Result 2022 was declared on 1st June 2022 in the form of a combined merit list which consisted of names of all the candidates who have appeared for the exam. Following this, the individual scorecards for NEET PG 2022 aspirants will be released today and made available digitally via the official website - nbe.edu.in. Following the release, candidates will be able to access and download the NEET PG 2022 Scorecards easily by clicking on the link provided below as well:

MCC to announce Counselling Dates Soon

With the NEET PG 2022 Scorecards being released today, the next step in the admission cycle for postgraduate medical candidates would be the counselling process. The NEET PG Counselling 2022 is held by MCC - Medical Counselling Committee. MCC is expected to release NEET PG 2022 Counselling Schedule soon and make the details of the process available on its official portal - mcc.nic.in. The NEET PG Counselling 2022 will be carried out based on scorecard and rank secured by the candidate in the examination. Therefore, aspirants need to download the NEET PG 2022 scorecards which will be made available today.

Details Mentioned in the NEET PG 2022 Scorecards

As reported earlier, the NBEMS will make the NEET PG Scorecard 2022 available to the students online via the official website. Candidates need to log onto the official website and enter their credentials to obtain the NEET PG 2022 scorecard from the official website. The scorecard of NEET PG 2022 will contain the important details about the candidate as well as their performance in the PG entrance exam. After downloading their NEET PG Scorecard 2022, candidates need to ensure that the following details are correctly mentioned on it:

Name of candidate

Father's name

Mother's name

Date of birth

Category

PWD(H) status

Roll number

Scores obtained (out of 800)

Total correct answers

Total incorrect answers

NEET PG All India Rank

Cutoff of NEET PG

After verifying all these details, candidates can download the NEET PG 2022 Scorecard on their system and take printouts of the same, if necessary.

