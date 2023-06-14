NEET Result 2023 declared, 40 boys and 10 girls among Top 50, Check gender-wise toppers list, cut off, qualifying marks here

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

NEET Result 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test result online. Candidates can download their NEET UG scorecard at neet.nta.nic.in. Out of the total of 20,38,596 candidates who appeared, 11,45,976 have qualified. Tamil Nadu’s Prabanjan J and Andhra Pradesh’s Bora Varun Chakravarthi have topped the NEET UG this year scoring 99.99 percentile scores. Out of the top 50 candidates, 40 are boys and 10 others are girls.

16 candidates secure 715 marks from ranks 4 to 19 (both ranks included). All the candidates secured 99.999068 percentile. All the qualified candidates can participate in the centralised counselling, conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) for the 15% All India Quota seats and 85% state quota seats by respective state authorities.

NEET Toppers List 2023 - Girls

This year, Pranjal Aggarwal secured AIR 4 with 715 followed by Ashika Aggarwal with AIR 11. Check the table to know complete details:

Roll No Toppers Name Gender Category Marks secured Percentile Score NEET AIR State 3804010869 Pranjal Aggarwal Female General 715 99.999068 4 Punjab 3803020053 Ashika Aggarwal Female General 715 99.999068 11 Punjab 2808300014 Arya R S Female General 711 99.9987246 23 Kerala 2001030232 Mimansha Moun Female General 710 99.9962719 33 Delhi (Nct) 2602020356 Sumegha Sinha Female General 710 99.9962719 39 Rajasthan 1205070271 Kani Yasasri Female SC 710 99.9962719 40 Andhra Pradesh 4408020096 Bareera Ali Female General 710 99.9962719 42 Uttar Pradesh 3115030556 Riddhi Wajaringkar Female OBC- NCL (Central List) 710 99.9962719 44 Maharashtr A 1205100411 Kavalakuntla Pranathi Reddy Female General 710 99.9962719 45 Andhra Pradesh 4201250072 Jagruthi Bodeddula Female General 710 99.9962719 49 Telangana

NEET Male Toppers List 2023

The AIR 1 is Prabanjan J from Tamil Nadu, and Bora Varun Chakravarthi from Andhra Pradesh has bagged AIR 2 with 720 scores. Check list of male toppers below:

Roll No Toppers Name Gender Category Marks Percentile NEET AIR State 4101200 189 Prabanjan J Male General 720 99.9999019 1 Tamil Nadu 1205120 175 Bora Varun Chakravarthi Male OBC- NCL (Central List) 720 99.9999019 1 Andhra Pradesh 4101050 478 Kaustav Bauri Male SC 716 99.9998528 3 Tamil Nadu 2712450 104 Dhruv Advani Male General 715 99.999068 5 Karnataka 4101060 193 Surya Siddharth N Male OBC- NCL (Central List) 715 99.999068 6 Tamil Nadu 3114130 288 Shriniketh Ravi Male General 715 99.999068 7 Maharasht Ra 3604180 344 Swayam Shakti Tripathy Male General 715 99.999068 8 Odisha 4102030 633 Varun S Male OBC- NCL (Central List) 715 99.999068 9 Tamil Nadu 3903170 245 Parth Khandelwal Male General 715 99.999068 10 Rajasthan 4608220 475 Sayan Pradhan Male General 715 99.999068 12 West Bengal

NEET UG Category-Wise Cut off 2023 and Qualifying Criteria

This year, the cut-off for medical aspirants of reserved categories including Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC) has also increased from 116-93 last year to 136-107 this year. Check the table below for detailed information:

Category Qualifying Criteria Marks Range Number of candidates UR/EWS 50th Percentile 136-107 1014372 OBC 40th Percentile 136-107 88592 SC 40th Percentile 136-107 29918 ST 40th Percentile 136-121 12437 UR / EWS & PH 45th Percentile 120-107 405 OBC & PH 40th Percentile 120-107 179 SC & PH 40th Percentile 120-108 50 ST & PH 40th Percentile 120-108 23

