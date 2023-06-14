  1. Home
NEET Result 2023 declared, 40 boys and 10 girls among Top 50, Check gender-wise toppers list, cut off, qualifying marks here

NEET UG 2023 result has been declared online at neet.nta.nic.in. Among the top 50 candidates, as many as 40 candidates are boys whereas 10 are girls in NEET toppers list 2023. Candidates can check here cut off, qualifying marks and other statistics

jagran josh
Updated: Jun 14, 2023 14:03 IST
NEET Result 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test result online. Candidates can download their NEET UG scorecard at neet.nta.nic.in. Out of the total of 20,38,596 candidates who appeared, 11,45,976 have qualified. Tamil Nadu’s Prabanjan J and Andhra Pradesh’s Bora Varun Chakravarthi have topped the NEET UG this year scoring 99.99 percentile scores. Out of the top 50 candidates, 40 are boys and 10 others are girls. 

16 candidates secure 715 marks from ranks 4 to 19 (both ranks included). All the candidates secured 99.999068 percentile. All the qualified candidates can participate in the centralised counselling, conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) for the 15% All India Quota seats and 85% state quota seats by respective state authorities. 

NEET Toppers List 2023 - Girls 

This year, Pranjal Aggarwal secured AIR 4 with 715 followed by Ashika Aggarwal with AIR 11. Check the table to know complete details: 

Roll No

Toppers Name

Gender

Category

Marks secured

Percentile Score

NEET AIR 

State

3804010869

Pranjal

Aggarwal

Female

General

715

99.999068

4

Punjab

3803020053

Ashika

Aggarwal

Female

General

715

99.999068

11

Punjab

2808300014

Arya R S

Female

General

711

99.9987246

23

Kerala

2001030232

Mimansha

Moun

Female

General

710

99.9962719

33

Delhi (Nct)

2602020356

Sumegha Sinha

Female

General

710

99.9962719

39

Rajasthan

1205070271

Kani Yasasri

Female

SC

710

99.9962719

40

Andhra

Pradesh

4408020096

Bareera Ali

Female

General

710

99.9962719

42

Uttar Pradesh

3115030556

Riddhi

Wajaringkar

Female

OBC- NCL (Central

List)

710

99.9962719

44

Maharashtr

A

1205100411

Kavalakuntla Pranathi Reddy

Female

General

710

99.9962719

45

Andhra Pradesh

4201250072

Jagruthi

Bodeddula

Female

General

710

99.9962719

49

Telangana

NEET Male Toppers List 2023

The AIR 1 is Prabanjan J from Tamil Nadu, and Bora Varun Chakravarthi from Andhra Pradesh has bagged AIR 2 with 720 scores. Check list of male toppers below: 

Roll No

Toppers Name

Gender

Category

Marks 

Percentile 

NEET AIR

State

4101200

189

Prabanjan J

Male

General

720

99.9999019

1

Tamil Nadu

1205120

175

Bora Varun Chakravarthi

Male

OBC- NCL

(Central List)

720

99.9999019

1

Andhra

Pradesh

4101050

478

Kaustav Bauri

Male

SC

716

99.9998528

3

Tamil Nadu

2712450

104

Dhruv Advani

Male

General

715

99.999068

5

Karnataka

4101060

193

Surya Siddharth N

Male

OBC- NCL

(Central List)

715

99.999068

6

Tamil Nadu

3114130

288

Shriniketh Ravi

Male

General

715

99.999068

7

Maharasht

Ra

3604180

344

Swayam Shakti Tripathy

Male

General

715

99.999068

8

Odisha

4102030

633

Varun S

Male

OBC- NCL

(Central List)

715

99.999068

9

Tamil Nadu

3903170

245

Parth Khandelwal

Male

General

715

99.999068

10

Rajasthan

4608220

475

Sayan Pradhan

Male

General

715

99.999068

12

West

Bengal

 

NEET UG Category-Wise Cut off 2023 and Qualifying Criteria 

This year, the cut-off for medical aspirants of reserved categories including Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC) has also increased from 116-93 last year to 136-107 this year. Check the table below for detailed information: 

Category

Qualifying Criteria

Marks  Range

Number of candidates 

UR/EWS

50th Percentile

136-107

1014372

OBC

40th Percentile

136-107

88592

SC

40th Percentile

136-107

29918

ST

40th Percentile

136-121

12437

UR / EWS & PH

45th Percentile

120-107

405

OBC & PH

40th Percentile

120-107

179

SC & PH

40th Percentile

120-108

50

ST & PH

40th Percentile

120-108

23

Also Read: NEET Result 2023 OUT LIVE Updates: LINK Active for NTA NEET UG Result at neet.nta.nic.in, testservices.nic.in; Check Toppers Details
