NEET Result 2023 declared, 40 boys and 10 girls among Top 50, Check gender-wise toppers list, cut off, qualifying marks here

NEET Result 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test result online. Candidates can download their NEET UG scorecard at neet.nta.nic.in. Out of the total of 20,38,596 candidates who appeared, 11,45,976 have qualified. Tamil Nadu’s Prabanjan J and Andhra Pradesh’s Bora Varun Chakravarthi have topped the NEET UG this year scoring 99.99 percentile scores. Out of the top 50 candidates, 40 are boys and 10 others are girls.
16 candidates secure 715 marks from ranks 4 to 19 (both ranks included). All the candidates secured 99.999068 percentile. All the qualified candidates can participate in the centralised counselling, conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) for the 15% All India Quota seats and 85% state quota seats by respective state authorities.
NEET Toppers List 2023 - Girls
This year, Pranjal Aggarwal secured AIR 4 with 715 followed by Ashika Aggarwal with AIR 11. Check the table to know complete details:
|
Roll No
|
Toppers Name
|
Gender
|
Category
|
Marks secured
|
Percentile Score
|
NEET AIR
|
State
|
3804010869
|
Pranjal
Aggarwal
|
Female
|
General
|
715
|
99.999068
|
4
|
Punjab
|
3803020053
|
Ashika
Aggarwal
|
Female
|
General
|
715
|
99.999068
|
11
|
Punjab
|
2808300014
|
Arya R S
|
Female
|
General
|
711
|
99.9987246
|
23
|
Kerala
|
2001030232
|
Mimansha
Moun
|
Female
|
General
|
710
|
99.9962719
|
33
|
Delhi (Nct)
|
2602020356
|
Sumegha Sinha
|
Female
|
General
|
710
|
99.9962719
|
39
|
Rajasthan
|
1205070271
|
Kani Yasasri
|
Female
|
SC
|
710
|
99.9962719
|
40
|
Andhra
Pradesh
|
4408020096
|
Bareera Ali
|
Female
|
General
|
710
|
99.9962719
|
42
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
3115030556
|
Riddhi
Wajaringkar
|
Female
|
OBC- NCL (Central
List)
|
710
|
99.9962719
|
44
|
Maharashtr
A
|
1205100411
|
Kavalakuntla Pranathi Reddy
|
Female
|
General
|
710
|
99.9962719
|
45
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
4201250072
|
Jagruthi
Bodeddula
|
Female
|
General
|
710
|
99.9962719
|
49
|
Telangana
NEET Male Toppers List 2023
The AIR 1 is Prabanjan J from Tamil Nadu, and Bora Varun Chakravarthi from Andhra Pradesh has bagged AIR 2 with 720 scores. Check list of male toppers below:
|
Roll No
|
Toppers Name
|
Gender
|
Category
|
Marks
|
Percentile
|
NEET AIR
|
State
|
4101200
189
|
Prabanjan J
|
Male
|
General
|
720
|
99.9999019
|
1
|
Tamil Nadu
|
1205120
175
|
Bora Varun Chakravarthi
|
Male
|
OBC- NCL
(Central List)
|
720
|
99.9999019
|
1
|
Andhra
Pradesh
|
4101050
478
|
Kaustav Bauri
|
Male
|
SC
|
716
|
99.9998528
|
3
|
Tamil Nadu
|
2712450
104
|
Dhruv Advani
|
Male
|
General
|
715
|
99.999068
|
5
|
Karnataka
|
4101060
193
|
Surya Siddharth N
|
Male
|
OBC- NCL
(Central List)
|
715
|
99.999068
|
6
|
Tamil Nadu
|
3114130
288
|
Shriniketh Ravi
|
Male
|
General
|
715
|
99.999068
|
7
|
Maharasht
Ra
|
3604180
344
|
Swayam Shakti Tripathy
|
Male
|
General
|
715
|
99.999068
|
8
|
Odisha
|
4102030
633
|
Varun S
|
Male
|
OBC- NCL
(Central List)
|
715
|
99.999068
|
9
|
Tamil Nadu
|
3903170
245
|
Parth Khandelwal
|
Male
|
General
|
715
|
99.999068
|
10
|
Rajasthan
|
4608220
475
|
Sayan Pradhan
|
Male
|
General
|
715
|
99.999068
|
12
|
West
Bengal
NEET UG Category-Wise Cut off 2023 and Qualifying Criteria
This year, the cut-off for medical aspirants of reserved categories including Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC) has also increased from 116-93 last year to 136-107 this year. Check the table below for detailed information:
|
Category
|
Qualifying Criteria
|
Marks Range
|
Number of candidates
|
UR/EWS
|
50th Percentile
|
136-107
|
1014372
|
OBC
|
40th Percentile
|
136-107
|
88592
|
SC
|
40th Percentile
|
136-107
|
29918
|
ST
|
40th Percentile
|
136-121
|
12437
|
UR / EWS & PH
|
45th Percentile
|
120-107
|
405
|
OBC & PH
|
40th Percentile
|
120-107
|
179
|
SC & PH
|
40th Percentile
|
120-108
|
50
|
ST & PH
|
40th Percentile
|
120-108
|
23
