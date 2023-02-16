NEET SS 2022 Seat Allotment Result for Special Mop Up Round to be Declared on Feb 17, Check Details Here

NEET SS 2022 Special Mop-Up Round: As per recent updates, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has started the processing of the seat allotment for the NEET Super Speciality (SS) Special Mop-Up Round today, February 16, 2023. According to the official schedule, the MCC will announce the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Speciality (NEET SS) Special Mop Up Round Seat Allotment Result tomorrow, February 17, 2023, in online mode.

Once the NEET SS Counselling 2022 for Special Mop-Up Round result is declared, candidates will be able to check and download the result by visiting the official website- mcc.nic.in.

NEET SS 2022 Special Mop-Up Round Schedule - Direct Link (Click Here)

NEET SS Counselling 2022 Official Notice - Direct Link (Check Here)

NEET SS 2022 Special Mop-Up Round Important Dates

Candidates who have appeared in the NEET SS 2022 Counselling process can check the important dates related to the NEET SS 2022 Special Mop-Up Round in the table given below.

Event Date and Time Announcement of the NEET SS 2022 Special Mop-Up Round Result February 17, 2023, Reporting to the allotted colleges February 18, 2023, to February 23, 2023 (Upto 5 pm)

NEET SS Counselling 2022

According to the official notification released, the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) has decided that there will be a reduction in the NEET Super Speciality Counselling for the academic year 2022. However, candidates who have scored above the 20th percentile will be eligible for SS Counselling for the various courses such as D.M./ M.Ch/ DNB SS, in consent with the directions of a competent authority, the official notice read.

As per the recent updates, all the participating colleges/institutes are directed to treat all Saturdays and Sundays as working days to make ensure the smooth conduct of the NEET Super Speciality (SS) 2022 Counselling process.

