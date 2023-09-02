  1. Home
NEET SS 2023 Revised Exam Schedule Released, Get Date And Time Here

The revised schedule for the NEET SS 2023 exams have been announced by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences. Candidates appearing for the exams can check the revised schedule, reporting time and other details here. 

jagran josh
Updated: Sep 2, 2023 13:05 IST
NEET SS 2023 Exam Schedule: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has announced the revised dates for the NEET SS 2023 exams, the exams scheduled to be held on September 9 and 10 have been postponed due to the G20 summit scheduled for the same days. According to the new dates released, the NEET SS 2023 exams will now be conducted on September 29 and 30, 2023, candidates who have applied for the super specialty exams can visit the official website of the NAT board to check the revised schedule. 

The notification issued on the official website states - in continuation of the NBEMS notice dates August 31, 2023, the NEET-SS exams will now be conducted on September 29 and 30, 2023 at the various examination centers across the country.

Candidates appearing for the NEET Super Speciality exams can check the complete schedule of the exam below. 

 NEET SS 2023 Exam Date and Time

The National Board of Examinations has issued the revised date and time for the NEET SS 2023 exams. The NEET-SS exams will now be conducted on September 29 and 30, in two shifts. Shift one will be held from 9 AM to 11:30 AM while the second shift will be conducted from 2 PM to 4:30 PM.

NEET SS 2023 Exam Schedule 

Date of Examination

Group

Shift

September 29, 2023

Medical Group

Morning Shift (9 AM to 11:30 AM)

Reporting at the Test Centre starts at 7 AM

Entry closes at 8:30 AM

September 29, 2023

Radiodiagnosis Group

Microbiology Group

Pathology Group 

Psychiatry Group 

Surgical Group 

Pediatric group

Anaesthesiology Group

Pharmacology Group

Afternoon Shift (2 PM to 4:30 PM)

Reporting at the Test Centre starts at 12 PM

Entry closes at 1:30 PM

September 30, 2023

ENT Group 

Respiratory Medicine Group

Obstetrics & Gynaecology Group

Morning Shift (9 AM to 11:30 AM)

Reporting at the Test Centre starts at 7 AM

Entry closes at 8:30 AM

September 30, 2023

Orthopaedics Group

Afternoon Shift (2 PM to 4:30 PM)

Reporting at the Test Centre starts at 12 PM

Entry closes at 1:30 PM

