NEET SS 2022 Result Today: Check at nbe.edu.in, Get Direct Link Here

NEET SS Results 2022: According to the official schedule released the NEET SS 2022 Results will be announced on the official website today. The results will be announced by the National Board of Examinations. Candidates who appeared for the NEET PG 2022 Entrance Exams conducted on September 1 and 2, 2022 can visit the official website of the National Board of Examination to check the results.

Candidates can visit the official website - nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in to check the NEET SS 2022 Results. Students who have appeared for the exams can check the results by entering the login credentials in the link provided.

The NEET Super Speciality entrance exams were conducted for the admissions to the Super Speciality courses offered in the medical colleges across the country. After the NEET SS 2022 Results are declared the counselling process will commence for those students who are eligible to apply for the counselling procedure. Candidates will be allotted seats based on the choices entered and the vacancy available.

NEET SS Results 2022 (Available Soon)

How to check the NEET SS 2022 Results

The NEET SS 2022 entrance examination results will be made available on the official website today. Students who have appeared for the exams can follow the steps given here to check the NEET SS 2022 Results.

Step 1: Visit the NBE official website

Step 2: Click on NEET SS

Step 3: Click on the Result link provided

Step 4: Download the NBE 2022 Result for further reference

Candidates who qualify the NEET SS 2022 exams will be eligible for the counselling process to the Doctors of Medicine - DM and Masters of Surgery - MCh programmes across a total of 156 government, private medical colleges, universities, deemed universities and the Armed forces medical services institutions.

Also Read: NEET PG 2022 Counselling Registrations Commence, Apply at mcc.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here