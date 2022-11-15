NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Round 2 Provisional Result Announced, Final List Today, Check at mcc.nic.in

NEET UG 2022 Counselling: The Medical Counselling committee has announced the NEET UG 2022 Round 2 Provisional Results. Students who have applied for the NEET UG 2022 Round 2 Counselling process can visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee to check the provisional allotment result.

According to the notification released on the official website, the final results for NEET UG 2022 Round 2 will be released today - November 15, 2022. The NEET UG 2022 Round 2 provisional results will include the rank of students and the course and college allotted as per their category.

Candidates can check the NEET UG 2022 Round 2 Provisional Merit List through the link available on the official website - mcc.nic.in. Candidates can also check the NEET UG 2022 Round 2 Counselling Provisional Allotment list through the link available here.

NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Provisional List - Click Here

NEET UG 2022 Round 2 Provisional Result Notification - Click Here

How to download the NEET UG 2022 Round 2 Provisional Result

The NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Provisional List is available as a PDF document. Candidates can directly download the NEET UG 2022 Round 2 Provisional Results through the link provided on the official website. Students can also follow the steps provided here to download the NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Provisional Result.

Step 1: Visit the NEET UG Counselling Portal

Step 2: Click on the NEET UG 2022 Round 2 provisional result link

Step 3: The Round 2 Provisional Result will be displayed

Step 4: Download the NEET UG 2022 Round 2 Provisional Result for further reference

Candidates must note that in case of any discrepancy in the NEET UG 2022 Provisional Result candidates can immediately inform the MCC of DGHS until 10:00 AM today - November 15, 2022, via Email id: mccresultquery@gmail.com.

